After a highly contested contest, Stanhope Elmore defeated Carver and won 25-21, 25-21, 25-21 to move onto the 6A Region 5 Area Tournament championship against Wetumpka.
Stanhope Elmore will meet Wetumpka once again, however, the Mustangs have yet to defeat Wetumpka in five straight tries.
The Lady Mustangs started slow against Carver, serving plenty of balls into the net and out of bounds. For much of the first set, Stanhope Elmore had no answer for Carver’s tear drop balls over the outstretched arms of the front blockers.
Still, the Mustangs pulled away late, taking the first set and the momentum into the second frame.
Jumping out to an early lead, the Mustangs seemingly had the game in hand, but had to play from a deficit for the middle part of the set.
Down 15-12 head coach Flavia Freeney took a timeout to gather her team. That timeout proved pivotal as the Mustangs were able to string points together just enough times to win the second set after the stoppage.
The third set proved much of the same, with scoring going back and forth and Stanhope Elmore having to dig themselves out of holes.
The Lady Mustangs tied things up at 18, but soon gave the tie away by smacking a ball out of bounds.
Down 19-18, the Lady Mustangs rattled off six straight points to go up 24-19.
The Wolverines fought back and almost stole the set in the end, but the Mustangs put it away and moved on to the championship round.