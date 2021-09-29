When the Stanhope Elmore football team gets back to division play this week, the Mustangs will face a high-leveled challenge that they haven’t seen yet this year.
That challenge is Calera wide receiver Kobe Prentice.
Prentice, a four-star receiver that is currently committed to play at the University of Alabama, will take the field as Calera (3-2, 1-1 in Class 6A, Region 3) travels to Stanhope Elmore (4-2, 2-1) on Friday night at 7 p.m.
The Mustangs have not faced a player of Prentice’s caliber yet this season and head coach Brian Bradford hopes his team is prepared for the matchup.
“It’s definitely going to be a challenge,” Bradford said of playing against Prentice. “We’ve seen some really good receivers, but he’s a little different than the ones we’ve seen. He can really do it all.”
Prentice is ranked on 247sports as the No. 11 senior in the state of Alabama this year. He was committed to Maryland early on in his recruiting process, but as soon as the offer from Alabama came through this summer, he changed his commitment to the Crimson Tide.
He’s a big-play machine, and he’s shown that speed not only in football but also in track and field.
As a junior in 2020, Prentice had 41 catches for 711 yards and nine touchdowns. In track, he took sixth-place in the 100-meter dash at the Class 6A state championships and ran a 10.81 100-meter dash.
“Calera likes to get the ball to him in space and let him run and he does a very good job of it,” Bradford said. “I don’t know if we’ll be able to stop him, but we are going to try to slow him down and limit the big plays.”
Calera and Stanhope Elmore look much alike when it comes to division results. Both teams beat Chilton County already this year, both by 21 points, and each team lost to Pelham.
Pelham beat Stanhope, 14-13, and beat Calera, 34-30.
Stanhope and Calera have only faced each other three times in their history, each in the last three years as division games. Stanhope currently holds a 3-0 record against the Eagles and have outscored them 112-54 across three years.
Last year’s matchup was the closest, with Stanhope winning 35-27 in a thriller.
“They are very, very fast and play wide open, full speed football,” Bradford said. “They have some good playmakers that fly around the field. They move the ball around a lot and score a lot of points. They create a lot of problems for you defensively. They’re good, and every time we play them, it’s a battle.”
In last year’s game, Calera led the game 21-0 and 27-13 at halftime, but the Mustangs scored 22 unanswered points in the second half to come back and stun the Eagles. Like he has been most of this season, running back Antonio Trone was the workhorse in the game and finished with 39 carries for 188 yards and four touchdowns.
This year, Trone is continuing that hard-nosed running and is averaging right around 150 rushing yards per game.
The Mustangs’ offense, however, is not one-dimensional. The offensive line is playing well in both run protection and pass protection, and first-year starting quarterback Jacob Bryant has stepped up in his role.
In the passing game, Jackson Thomas has emerged as a big threat and scored the game-winning touchdown last week against Eufaula.
“Antonio is always going to be our workhorse,” Bradford said. “Jackson is our big play guy and he’s doing a great job at that. He had 160 receiving yards against Pelham. Those two guys have really stepped up to be our guys. We are going to try and take what the defense gives u and execute at a high level. The rest will take care of itself.”