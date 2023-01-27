The Stanhope Elmore Mustangs girls bowling team finished out its season in the semifinal round of the 6A-7A state bowling championship, losing to eventual champion American Christian 4-3.
The Mustangs defeated Hewitt-Trussville 4-0 in the first round, with Stanhope collecting 670 pins to Hewitt-Trussville’s 580.
In the semis, Stanhope collected a final pin total of 1,017 coming just short of American Christian’s total of 1,076.
To get to the championship game, Stanhope’s Alyssa Ward captured the top overall score, bowling a 692. Ward only got better as the games rolled on, starting with a 212 in his first game. She then turned up the heat, bowling a 234 and then finally a 246 to finish things out.
As a team, the Mustangs took the number one overall seed into Friday, scoring a 2,395. Stanhope had two other girls in the top-10 on Thursday, with Peyton Warner securing a fifth place finish and Samantha Wilson placing seventh.