Stanhope Elmore got the unexpected chance to show how it measures up to some of the top competition in the state.
Selma canceled and Class 6A’s sixth-ranked Opelika, a former region foe, came to town looking to beat the Mustangs for the third straight year. The Bulldogs had won the last two meetings entering the night and they reminded the Mustangs about those outcomes as the teams came out to take the field.
The Mustangs were on the verge of a big statement after scoring 10 unanswered points to start the third quarter.
That was when a familiar problem arose: putting the clamps down on Opelika’s Eric Watts.
Stanhope Elmore was unable to slow down Opelika’s top star when it counted, falling short in a 20-17 defeat at Foshee-Henderson Stadium on Friday night.
“I just wanted to see them come out and compete,” Mustangs head coach Brian Bradford said. “These kids haven’t been able to go out and do anything. (Friday night), they got to come here and play in front of the community. I was glad to see us out there again.”
Watts’ 38-yard touchdown run on a fourth down allowed the Bulldogs (1-0) to take the lead for good with 1:14 remaining in the third quarter. Watts also scored on a 58-yard to tie the game at 7.
Opelika’s Malik Finley ended any hopes of a Stanhope Elmore (0-1) comeback with a 15-yard run on fourth-and-9 from the Mustangs 33. The Bulldogs ran off the game’s final four minutes.
Watts finished with 20 carries for 154 yards and two touchdowns. Finley completed 5 of 8 passes for 59 yards and added 41 rushing yards on six carries. Taylor Love’s six-yard score with 5:20 left in the first half gave the Bulldogs a 14-6 lead, which Opelika took to halftime.
Stanhope Elmore led twice during the game, starting the scoring with a 7-yard touchdown run by Antonio Trone for a 7-0 lead with 3:14 left in the first quarter. Trone finished with 36 yards on 13 carries.
The Mustangs got a 52-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Trey Killingsworth to DJ McGhee, then Jacob Bryant hit a 35-yard field goal to give Stanhope a 17-13 lead with just under four minutes remaining in the third quarter. Stanhope’s final drive ended with Bryant missing a 37-yard field goal.
Killingsworth went 9-for-15 passing for 148 yards, also completing a 50-yard pass to Jackson Thomas.
Caleb Foster led the way with 10 tackles and Pat Williams had an interception for the Mustangs defense, which finished with three takeaways.
Stanhope Elmore will host Prattville next week.
“We made a lot of silly mistakes, which is what you expect from the first game,” Bradford said. “Sure, we wanted to win, but now we know what we need to work on. It was a great effort for our guys, but we’ll come back ready to work.”