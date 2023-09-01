Stanhope Elmore tried to follow its season-opening win at Shades Valley with a win over Eufaula in its home opener. The slick turf at Foshee-Henderson Stadium was the battleground for a physical track meet.
Stanhope made big plays, but also missed the opportunity for a few more, as costly mistakes gave Eufaula the chance to finish off a 27-23 win.
The Mustangs (1-1) fumbled the ball three times and muffed a punt with 1:54 remaining, allowing the Tigers (1-1) to run out the clock.
“Last week, we played clean football,” Mustangs head coach Hunter Adams said. “We didn’t miss opportunities. We didn’t waste opportunities. Tonight, we did that in all three phases.”
Eufaula had a special teams mishap of its own.
Stanhope's Donnie Arnold blocked a punt and the ball went through the end zone for a safety to give the Mustangs a 2-0 lead.
AJ McQueen took over from there, scoring on a 9-yard run to give the Mustangs a 9-6 lead late in the second quarter.
In the third, McQueen fumbled the ball at the 5 and recovered it in the end zone for a 16-13 lead.
McQueen ended the third quarter with an 84-yard sprint to his third touchdown of the night and a 23-20 lead.
“We came back from adversity, but we didn't finish,” Adams said. “We've got to be able to make adjustments, and that starts with me. We played hard, but a lot of it was self-inflicted.”
Eufaula bounced back in a big way after being blown out by Enterprise in its season opener.
Stanhope's first fumble led to Eufaula's first lead.
Jay Moss scored from a yard out to give the Tigers a 6-2 lead. Lekeyeyunate Pugh then caught a 8-yard pass from Browing Anderson for a 13-9 halftime lead.
A fumble by Stanhope late in the third quarter led to a 31-yard touchdown run by Marquia Harris Jr., to give Eufaula a 20-16 lead.
Eufaula finished the night's scoring with a 1-yard run by Anderson with over eight minutes left.
“I tip my hat off to my coaches, especially after we got whooped by Enterprise,” Tigers head coach Jerrel Jernigan said. “My running back did an excellent job as well as my offensive line. There weren’t as many holes last week, but they were great tonight.”
Harris ran the ball 27 times for 145 yards. Anderson completed nine of 21 passes for 102 yards and rushed seven times for 57 yards. Antron Mitchell caught four passes for 62 yards. Moss also has two fumble recoveries for Eufaula's defense.
Stanhope quarterback Jacob Bryant completed nine of 14 passes for 121 yards. McQueen finished with 151 yards on 20 carries. KO Jackson had 59 total yards.
The Mustangs will look to regroup in the region opener at Russell County next week.
“The team that played tonight is the team we have to avoid being at all cost,” Adams said. “The team that played (at Shades Valley) is the team we need to see all the time.”