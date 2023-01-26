The Stanhope Elmore football team added a seasoned veteran to its staff on Wednesday.
The school announced on Wednesday that Kevin Smith has been hired as the team’s new offensive coordinator. Smith has been coaching since 1995 and has spent 25 of his 27 years at Benjamin Russell.
After leaving Benjamin Russell in 2020, he took a year off for his kids to graduate from high school. Following both of his kids graduations, he spent the fall of 2021 at Smiths Station and spent 2022 at Pell City.
“Hiring a coordinator who has been an established 6A head football coach is a tremendous benefit to our program,” Stanhope Elmore athletics director and head coach Hunter Adams said. “Coach Smith is another field general that can effectively implement and control a high volume of things for us. I’ve seen him coordinate offenses for multiple Hall of Fame head coaches, and do it masterfully fitting their concepts within his system, as well as adjusting to available personnel. He’s one of the smartest and hard working football coaches I’ve ever known, is a man of tremendous character, and was my absolute first choice of any addition that we could have made. I’m thrilled to have him at Stanhope Elmore.”
Smith has spent time coaching every position on the football field.
After being hired at Benjamin Russell in 1995, he spent his first year as an intern then was promoted to coach wide receivers and defensive backs on the ninth-grade team in 1996.
In 1997, he was moved to the high school staff and coached inside linebackers and served in that role until 2004. During that span, he helped lead the Wildcats to three Class 6A finals appearances and won the 2001 6A championship.
In 2004, he was promoted to defensive coordinator and served in that role until 2008, when he was moved to offensive coordinator until 2017 when he was promoted to the head coaching role.
He served three seasons as head coach at Benjamin Russell and led the Wildcats to a 13-17 overall record and one playoff appearance.
Following his three-year stint, he coached defensive backs at Smiths Station then moved back to offensive coordinator while at Pell City.
All of that experience is helpful, and Smith knows he can use that knowledge to his advantage in Millbrook.
“We hope we can bring a lot of points to the team,” Smith said. “I do have a lot of experience and I was a defensive coordinator or on the defensive side of the ball for half that time. It’s really easy for me to see the game from both the offense and defense. Most of the time, if you understand what someone is trying to do to you, you can stress them in different ways and that’s what we’re going to try to do. We’re going to put pressure on the defense before the ball is even snapped.”
Smith is taking over a Stanhope Elmore offense that will see a lot of new faces on the field next season. The majority of the Mustangs’ skill players graduated this season, but Stanhope Elmore is returning quarterback Jacob Bryant.
Bryant has started two seasons as the Mustangs quarterback and has found success. This year, he played in seven games and passed for 1,621 yards and 12 touchdowns. He missed three games due to a hand injury.
The Mustangs offense found success in spurts this year. The team went 4-6 overall and missed playoffs for the second straight year. Stanhope’s offense scored over 30 points only twice this year, and they scored 44 and 46 in those two games.
The team only surpassed 21 points twice the rest of the season when they scored 21 and 27 points in back-to-back wins at the end of the year. They were held under 17 points six times.
Smith doesn’t have a specific scheme or offense he wants to run as it is dependent on the personnel Smith has on the team.
“Ideally, we want to run the offense that is going to move the chains with the guys we have on our roster,” Smith said. “I haven’t had in-depth meetings with the offensive guys, but there are some talented kids here. It looks like we lost some good guys from last year, but having the quarterback returning is always good. No matter what kind of offensive scheme we run, it’ll go through the quarterback.”