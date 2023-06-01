First-year head coach Hunter Adams knew exactly what Stanhope Elmore needed to work on this spring, so he made an emphasis on doing exactly that.
Adams, who was hired to lead the Stanhope Elmore football back in December, has been part of the Mustang staff as defensive coordinator since 2017. With that knowledge, he knew where his team needed to focus on this spring.
So the Mustangs took to a scripted scrimmage against Calera last Friday. The Mustangs and Eagles each had an exact number of plays they ran. Both teams had their players positioned exactly how they wanted for situations they wanted to see, and Adams was pleased with the results he got from his squad.
“It was a very encouraging spring,” Adams said. “We had a lot to learn in terms of an entirely new offensive system, but we also brought a whole lot of experience back on the defensive side of the ball. We knew what our strengths were coming in and we knew what we had to assess.”
The Mustangs’ offense scored only 22 points per game last season, finishing 4-6 and missing the playoffs for the second year in a row. One of the bright spots of the offense was receiver Jackson Thomas, who is now at Troy.
This year, Stanhope Elmore’s offense looks to be more multiple and will try to spread the ball out more to different players. Some of those players could be Dashaun Caffee, who caught a 42-yard touchdown in the spring game.
Kneikao Jackson will also play a big role, and had 51 yards rushing and 62 yards receiving. Adams is looking at him playing a big role. The biggest factor, however, will be third-year starting quarterback Jacob Bryant.
Bryant went 7-for-11 passing in the spring game and had two touchdowns. The Mustangs’ success goes where Bryant goes next year.
“I’ve got really high expectations for Jacob,” Adams said. “If you see him right now, he’s around 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds and looks like a game-changing quarterback physically. We expect him to be the complete package this year. At receiver, we are going to use a lot of different guys in packages and manufacture touches for our players depending on what defenses give us.”
The Mustangs’ defense returns a handful of starters and will be the more experienced group leading into the 2023 season.
Caffee led the county in interceptions, and he continued being a ball hawk in the spring. In the game against Calera, he recorded two interceptions and had two pass breakups.
Defensive end Donnie Arnold, a first-team All-County player a year ago, had five tackles-for-loss and three sacks in the spring game. He will look to build off a stellar junior season where he had 52 tackles, 13 TFL and 7.5 sacks.
At linebacker, Kameron Anderson had the best-graded spring of any Stanhope player. He graded out at 97% on his plays leading the defense, which was best of any Stanhope or Calera players in the game.