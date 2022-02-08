The Stanhope Elmore girls basketball team battled foul trouble for much of Tuesday’s area semifinal game, but the Lady Mustangs were not going to be left out of the playoffs.
The Stanhope Elmore girls beat Benjamin Russell, 51-44, in the first round of the AHSAA Class 6A, Area 5 tournament. The Lady Mustangs now advance to face No. 1 seed Wetumpka, at Wetumpka, on Friday at 6 p.m.
With the win, Stanhope clinched a playoff berth. Benjamin Russell’s season came to an end with the loss.
“Our girls overcame some adversity tonight,” Stanhope coach Kelvin Stokes said. “They refused to lose tonight knowing that it was lose or go home. It’s hard to beat a team three times. Give credit to Ben Russell for leaving it all on the floor, but my team persevered and overcame.”
It didn’t come easy for Stokes’ team. His two bigs, Jacey Haynes and Summer Hicks both battled foul trouble almost the entire game. They were each called for two early fouls in the game and were forced to sit for most of the first half.
That allowed Benjamin Russell to start attacking the paint and made it a close game for much of the first two quarters. The separating factor, however, was Stanhope shooting guard Kelbi Johnson.
Johnson scored 13 points in the first half alone as Stanhope took a 29-26 lead at the break. She was the only Mustang in double digits as Haynes and Hicks were held to a combined nine points in limited minutes.
As the third quarter started, Haynes and Hicks were both put back in the game, but were both called for fouls and forced to sit again within just a few minutes. They sat on the bench the rest of the third quarter, and Stanhope led only 37-36 going into the fourth.
The fourth quarter was a different story, however, as Haynes came back in and started to dominate the paint like she usually does. She scored six of the team’s 14 fourth quarter points and was not called for another foul the rest of the game.
With her in the paint blocking shots, Ben Russell was held to only three field goals in the fourth.
“It’s a big game changer when they’re in the game,” Stokes said of his bigs. “I try to talk to them about staying down there. Both of them are shot blockers so girls are going to come at them.They were disciplined late in the game and stayed out of foul trouble. I told them that if we were going to win, they had to be on the floor.”
Johnson scored five more points in the deciding fourth quarter, and she finished the game with a team-high 21 points. Haynes added 11 points while Ariel Gilchrist and Rylee Williams each scored five points.
Benjamin Russell’s Tylicia Calhoun led the Wildcats with 17 points.