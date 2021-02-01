The Stanhope Elmore girls bowling team knocked off the four-time defending state champions Southside-Gadsden High School in the quarterfinals of the State 6A/7A Bowling Championships Friday.
The team, led by coach Bridget Wilson, defeated Southside-Gadsden in the quarterfinal, 1,493 to 1,418 at Oak Mountain lanes in Pelham.
However, the Stanhope Elmore girls bowling team was narrowly defeated by the team from Thompson High School, with a final score of 1,388 to 1,351 soon after.
Thompson went on to face the team from Sparkman High School, who knocked off Spain Park in their semifinal match.
In the first round, four of the top 10 individual games came from members of the Stanhope Elmore girls team. Alyssa Ward topped the list with a 245. Meghan Best scored a 202, Kacey Marshal was fifth with a 187 and Samantha Wilson was seventh with a 180.
In the semifinals, Ward was third among individual bowlers with a 203, while Best was fifth with a 181.
Wilson was very proud of her team and how they did in Pelham.
“Aside from taking down the four-time State Champion team, Southside-Gadsden in the quarterfinals, I am so proud of how they functioned as a team,” Wilson said. “They kept their energy level up, positive attitudes going and worked so well together as a team.”
Wilson was also proud of the fact that four of her bowlers were among the top eight in the state.
Stanhope Elmore has had a bowling team for the last seven years and had a co-ed team until the 2017-18 school year, when the girls’ team was formed. A boys’ team and/or a co-ed team has participated in every state tournament until this year, when COVID quarantine issues knocked the boys’ team out.
“It has definitely been a bittersweet time for our bowling program,” Wilson said.
Wilson said Stanhope Elmore is still shooting for a first-place finish.
“We’ll be back,” she said.