The fourth time’s the charm.
The Stanhope Elmore girls beat rival Wetumpka, 56-52, in the first round of the AHSAA Class 6A, Area 3 basketball tournament held at Carver High School on Monday.
It was the fourth time this season the rivals had met this year, but it was the first time Stanhope Elmore came out with the victory. It couldn’t have come at a better time for the Lady Mustangs as the win clinched a Class 6A playoff berth and a chance at the area championship.
To make it even sweeter for the Lady Mustangs is the fact that the win eliminated Wetumpka from the area tournament and ended the Lady Indians’ season.
Stanhope Elmore now advances to the area championship to play the winner of Carver and Sidney Lanier on Thursday at 5 p.m.
“If you lose, you go home,” head coach Kelvin Stokes said. “We’ve played four times this year so we know each other. We just decided that we couldn’t let them beat us four times in a row. These girls, with the rivalry, we know we can win but we have to put it all together. We did that tonight. We didn’t want to go home.”
The game featured a back-and-forth affair throughout the entire matchup. Wetumpka led by one point at the end of the third quarter, 13-12, and the game was tied at 20 at halftime.
It wasn’t until the end of the third quarter that Stanhope started to pull away. The Lady Mustagns led, 36-31, going into the final quarter. Wetumpka led 31-30 with 90 seconds left in the quarter, but Tamira Smalls and Rylee Williams each hit two big shots to give Stanhope the lead.
It wasn’t safe, however, as Wetumpka’s Zariah Fannin scored seven straight points and quickly cut the lead to 41-40 midway through the fourth quarter. That was as close as the Lady Indians could get the score the rest of the way.
Behind Smalls’ dominance in the paint, Stanhope responded with a 11-2 run to take a 52-42 lead with just over a minute left. During that span, Smalls had two putback baskets on offensive rebounds while star guard Ariel Gilchrist scored five points on two layups and a free throw.
Smalls ended the night with 17 points and a double-double, while Gilchrist added 14 points and Jada McLeod added 11 points.
“It’s crazy to see that because it’s only Tamira’s second year of playing basketball,” Stokes said of Smalls. “She’s just absorbing everything in the moment. She’s just playing basketball. Those free throws and putbacks late in the game were incredible. I’ve coached a lot of girls and she’s made the biggest jump of any girl I’ve ever coached.”
Despite leading by 10 points with just over a minute left, the game was never over for Fannin and the Lady Indians. They forced a few turnovers and Fannin ended her senior year with a performance for the ages.
The star Wetumpka guard scored a game-high 31 points and helped trim the lead to only four points with 20 seconds left in the game. She scored six-straight to make the score 56-52, but the Lady Indians couldn’t connect on three late 3-pointers.