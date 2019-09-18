It is a familiar feeling for Stanhope Elmore as it enters Week 4 sitting with a 3-1 overall record and tied for first in Class 6A Region 3. However, the Mustangs do not want to have that familiar feeling continue over the next two weeks as they take a break from region play and look for revenge against two teams that beat them in 2018, dooming Stanhope in the region championship tiebreakers.
“Last year we didn’t take care of business like we should have,” Stanhope coach Brian Bradford said. “Hopefully we learn from it this year. Both of those games could have gone either way; we were just on the bad end of it. We have to do better and not put ourselves in those bad situations.”
Stanhope hits the road for the fourth consecutive week as it travels to Shades Valley. The Mounties played spoiler on the Mustangs’ homecoming last season with a touchdown in the final 10 seconds to win 35-28.
The loss was one of three non-region losses for Stanhope in 2018, causing the Mustangs to fall to third in the region despite losing only one region game. The Mustangs are now focused in on the importance of each game with the added incentive of getting a little bit of revenge on Shades Valley’s homecoming.
“They’re probably going to be the most athletic team we face,” Bradford said. “They’re big and fast and that’s not a good combination for us. They do a lot of stuff on offense that gives defenses fits and they’re very sound on defense. You just have to outplay them.”
Stanhope Elmore is looking for its best five-game start under Bradford. The Mustangs have not started 4-1 since 2012.
The Mounties (2-1) have already been battled tested, facing two ranked teams in the last three weeks. Shades Valley knocked off then-No. 9 Jackson-Olin 38-12 before falling to No. 2 and defending state champions Pinson Valley 23-7 in the Class 6A Region 6 opener.
The Shades Valley defense has forced at least one turnover in every game, including four against Pinson Valley. The Mounties have recorded five interceptions.
Stanhope Elmore had five takeaways against Calera, turning two of them into defensive touchdowns. Both teams will look to the turnover battle as a key to this matchup.
“That’s just a mindset,” Bradford said. “If you’re not thinking about turnovers, you’re not going to get a turnover. You have to preach takeaways in practice all week. And to prevent them, it’s all in the way you practice. If you really preach it, it’ll take care of itself.”
Last week, the Mounties got their first region win with a 19-12 victory against Huffman at home. Quarterback Drew Olds got his first start after an injury to Isaac Sims who started the year for the Mounties.
Shades Valley running back AJ Williams, who scored the game-winning touchdown in last year’s meeting with Stanhope, is off to a hot start for the Mounties. He rushed for 170 yards in the season opener against Jackson-Olin and has scored four touchdowns this season.
“It’s like what we did last week against the guy from Calera,” Bradford said. “You have to have everyone fly to the football and gang tackle on him because if you don’t he’ll make you pay.”
Stanhope Elmore counters with a hot offense that just scored a season-high 42 points behind a season-best performance from Andrew Rines.
PREDICTION: Stanhope Elmore 21, Shades Valley 14