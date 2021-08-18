Stanhope Elmore and Selma had their 2020 season opener canceled last year after Selma forfeited due to COVID-19, but the two teams are primed to open the 2021 high school football season on Friday night.
Stanhope Elmore hosts Selma on Friday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. at Foshee-Henderson Stadium. The Mustangs are coming off a 5-6 season where they lost in the first round of the playoffs to Eufaula.
Despite not facing Selma last season, Stanhope Elmore still holds a 13-2 edge over the Saints all-time. Stanhope Elmore has won 12 consecutive games in the series and has not lost to Selma since 1994.
“Selma is a team that we’ve pretty much historically played, so there’s some familiarity there,” Stanhope Elmore coach Brian Bradford said. “By not playing them last year, there’s a little bit of unknown there as well. I know the style of football that they play and everything, but I don’t know the players since it’s been a year removed since we’ve played them.”
The specifics of Selma’s team may be more or less unknown to head coach Brian Bradford, but Selma is going to have an athletic bunch. Led by head coach Willie Gandy, the Saints finished last season 7-5 and 5-1 in Class 5A, Region 3. Selma went on to the second round of the playoffs and lost to eventual Class 5A state championSt. Pauls.
“Coach Gandy does an outstanding job and has created some stability with them,” Bradford said. “You know they’re going to be well coached and they’re going to be good. They’re going to be disciplined and they’re always going to be athletic. They’re going in the right direction over there. They’re tough.”
Bradford hopes to throttle the Selma athletes with a tough defense that returns plenty of starters. Leading the defense is defensive lineman Caleb Foster, who stands at 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds.Foster bullied opposing offensive lines last year as he recorded 10 tackles for loss and four sacks.
Selma has a lot of playmakers and passes the ball a lot with a large offensive line, so Bradford is expecting Foster to have a challenge in the opener.
“Caleb’s a freak athlete,” Bradford said. “He’s big, long and physical and you have to know where he’s at. If they don’t game plan for him, they’re gonna have a little bit of a fit on their hands because he’s pretty good. And to put so much emphasis on him, it should free up some other guys who are also pretty good.”
While Foster and the other defensive linemen look to get in the backfield, Selma’s passing attack will also face a defensive secondary that’s returning three starters in Pat Williams, Cortrell Mandosia and JaShawn Mays.
While there are a lot of low scoring affairs during the first week of the seasons, there are also a lot of broken coverages and long scoring plays due to defenders being in the wrong positions. But with three starters returning, Bradford is confident in his secondary to lead the defense this year.
“Leadership is the key to every team, and if you have good leaders who are seasoned and haveplayed, they’re going to bring a calmness to the rest of the team,” Bradford said. “We are going to lean on those veteran guys to set the tone and the mood, and you always want the guys in your secondary to be those guys since they’re the last line of defense. If they’re not playing good, big plays happen.”
On the offensive side of the ball, Stanhope will look to break in sophomore quarterback Jacob Bryant. He should have plenty of help as running back Antonio Trone returns as well as four of the five starting offensive linemen from last year.
When Bryant drops back to pass, he will have returning starter Jackson Thomas to throw to along with Kneikao Jackson and Tevin Landrum and others rotating onto the field.