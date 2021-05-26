For Kelvin Stokes, Stanhope Elmore’s spring 2021 youth basketball camp marks a return to normalcy.
After the confusion, hardship and separation brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mustangs’ girls basketball coach was overjoyed to see kids on the high school’s court learning and having a good time.
“I wanted to bring back unity within the community,” Stokes said. “I also just wanted to see the children get back to having fun. We’ve been going through a tremendous year with COVID.”
Stanhope hosted the first day of its three-day basketball camp for grades three through eight Wednesday, teaching youngsters essential fundamentals of the sport such as dribbling, rebounding, defense and shooting.
Current Stanhope girls and boys high school players served as coaches and counselors. They’re hoping to develop the players that will one day fill their shoes.
“Building a basketball program is a big deal,” Stanhope girls basketball senior Kelbi Johnson, one of the counselors, said. “Getting the chance to do that is really important because once we leave, we can trust ourselves that we helped this program as much as we could, and by doing this camp, we can definitely do that.”
Youth courses like the one Stokes orchestrated this week are important for athletes to learn the basics of the sport early on, the coach said.
While elementary and middle schoolers don’t typically have the muscle to develop an outside jump shot, they can learn how to dribble without turning the ball over or play defense without fouling.
“Their motor skills are not together yet,” Stokes said. “We want to teach the fundamentals of, first, understanding the game. Understanding what traveling is, understanding what double dribbling is. Knowing that they’re not strong enough, really, to hit 3s, because that’s all they see in the game today. Wanted them to get back to learning the basics of dribbling. Dribbling is the name of the game at an early age.”
Stokes added that it’s important for the kids to have fun as well.
“I like the defensive part,” camper Akayden Smith said. “It gets all hyped up. I like how we hit the ground. And I like the stations because you get to compete against other people.”
Smith said the primary reason he came to the camp was to develop his rebounding skills, and felt he learned a good deal from the drills he participated in on Wednesday.
“When I’m competing against other teams, they always get the rebound because I’m small,” Smith said. “Today I learned how to box out better and push people back, and grab the ball. We learned to pivot when we get the rebound, and to jump as high as you can, grab the ball and bring it down.”
He added he enjoys Stokes’ straight-shooting coaching style.
The practice time also gave Stokes and his players a reminder of sports before coronavirus.
With the pandemic seemingly inching closer to an end, Stanhope’s girl’s team looks forward to truly being a team again.
“I’m looking forward to kids coming back to practice and being able to just be themselves,” Stokes said. “Staying six feet apart, being sanitized better, we were sanitizing the equipment, the balls, our hands, taking temperatures — that was different. That takes away from you being holistic in basketball. It held us back.”
Campers will conclude three days of activities Friday where T-shirts and prizes will be handed out.