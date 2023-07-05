After losing the county’s top receiver from a year ago, Stanhope Elmore is looking at an extremely talented, but inexperienced receiving corps.
The Mustangs graduated nine senior receivers from last year’s squad, including Troy signee Jackson Thomas who recorded 73 catches a year ago. The Mustangs have shifted a few players around, including moving a few defensive backs to the offensive side of the ball.
They also got a big name back who didn’t play last year, and the new group of receivers shined this week in 7-on-7 as they grabbed 10 touchdown catches in five games.
The Mustangs participated in the Battle for the County 7-on-7 tournament held at the Wetumpka Sports Complex. They went 4-0 in pool play to receive the No. 1 seed, but fell in the semifinals of the single-elimination bracket portion of the tournament to Elmore County.
“None of our receivers have game experience,” first-year head coach Hunter Adams said. “We don’t have a single receiver who took a varsity rep last year. That group is very developmental. When they played well in pool play, we went undefeated. When they didn’t play their best, it cost us in the last game of the day.”
Three of the biggest names who will take over at receiver this year are Orenthal Martin, DeKameron Jones, and Jamari Coleman.
Martin missed all of last season but returns for his senior year in a big way. He will play both offense and defense and showed off his talents on both sides of the ball on Thursday. He caught three touchdowns and also snagged an interception on defense.
DaShaun Caffee will also play in the Z position while rotating on both sides of the ball.
“Getting Orenthal back adds a lot to our team,” Adams said. “We have a rotation at that position because they’ll both start on defense and we don’t want to completely gas them playing both sides. They’re going to make a lot of plays for us.”
Two other receivers who have shown their talents in various 7-on-7 tournaments this summer are junior Jamari Coleman and senior DeKameron Jones.
Adams said Jones is one of the fastest players on the team, and once he gets consistent, his speed is going to cause a lot of issues for opposing defenses.
Both caught touchdown passes in the 7-on-7 tournament last week, while Jones caught five in a tournament at Troy and Coleman scored four times in the same tournament the week prior.
“Those two guys are guys we will definitely lean on this year,” Adams said. “They have a lot of work to do. They know what to do on offense, but now they have to learn how to do it and do it the right way. Once they learn that, we have a chance to be pretty good on offense.”
Senior Jacob Bryant leads the offense for his third-straight season, and the Mustangs will look to get back to the playoffs this year after missing the postseason the last two years.
Adams likes what he has seen from his team this summer but knows there is a lot of work left to get done this summer and fall camp before the Mustangs open the season against Shades Valley on Aug. 25.
“We’ve got a long way to go, but we’re starting to find some strengths and some things we can build on for the season,” Adams said.