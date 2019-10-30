Stanhope Elmore coach Brian Bradford is hoping his team’s final football game of the regular season serves as more than a time to honor the seniors. The Mustangs are hosting Greenville Friday night as both teams prepare for their first-round playoff matchups next week.
While Bradford said his team cannot afford to overlook the Tigers, he does want his players to shift into a playoff mindset.
“They are always going to be a challenge,” Bradford said. “That’s why we schedule them because we want to look for more of a playoff atmosphere type of game. They’re a very good team so that helps us out. We want to treat it just like a playoff game.”
Stanhope (7-2) is coming off a bye week and the Mustangs are looking to get back on the winning track after losing their last home game to Opelika. Bradford said the coaching staff got a jump start on a game plan for Greenville but the players focused on themselves all week and did not start preparing for the Tigers until Monday.
“It gave us a chance to get back to the fundamentals,” Bradford said. “It was about getting healthy and getting our legs back underneath us. It was good for everyone to get some time off and relax.”
Instead of taking the bye week on the last week of the regular season, Bradford wanted to get a game in to knock the dust off rather than just diving into a meaningful game after some time off.
Greenville (6-3) is currently riding a four-game winning streak since its midseason bye week. The Tigers will be the No. 3 seed out of Class 5A Region 2 for the postseason after losing plenty of talent from last year’s team that made it to the state semifinals. Greenville lost star quarterback Javion Posey but Bradford said there is plenty of other talent to be aware of.
“They lost some elite talent but some of the kids they have right now are some of the best we have seen,” Bradford said. “The quarterback (Chrishon Crenshaw) this year is not as good of a thrower as last year’s guy but he can run the ball really well. They’re always looking to turn those 5- or 6-yard gains into a touchdown.”
Crenshaw is surrounded by playmakers, including wide receivers Quin McNeil and Shemar Brown.
Greenville’s defense is the reason the Tigers have had success without having the same explosive offense. They have allowed just 9.7 points per game and they have feasted on takeaways, included two defensive touchdowns in a win over Tallassee earlier this season.
“They live by the big play on defense,” Bradford said. “There are a lot of guys over there who can do some damage when they get the ball in their hands. They force a lot of turnovers and they have had a lot of pick-sixes. They’re very aggressive.”
Last year, Stanhope dominated on the road to defeat Greenville 33-9 but it was not in the typical fashion for the Mustangs. After their rushing attack was shut down, the Mustangs turned to the air raid and threw for more than 300 yards. While Stanhope may not turn that heavily to the passing attack again, Bradford said the offense has to be ready to make adjustments on the fly.
“We have to execute better and we can’t hurt ourselves,” Bradford said. “They held down our rushing game last year and they’re always good against the run so that’s something we will have to look at again this year.”
PREDICTION: Stanhope Elmore 20, Greenville 10