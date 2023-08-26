The Mustangs of Stanhope Elmore avenged last year’s loss at home with a win over the Shades Valley Mounties 42-13 Friday night in Frank Nix Stadium.
Stanhope Elmore mounted a drive early that ended with a touchback with 1:55 remaining in the first period after the Mustangs fumbled into the Mountie endzone.
The first quarter ended with no score.
The teams traded punts, and the Mustangs finally got on the board with a three-yard touchdown by Jacob Bryant with 7:24 in the half.
With less than four minutes remaining in the half, the Mustangs began a 73-yard drive.
Stanhope Elmore scored on a 41-yard pass from Bryant to Jamari Coleman to push the score to 14-0 with 41 seconds remaining in the half.
The Mounties’ Ethan Johnson returned the ensuing kickoff to midfield.
On the next play, quarterback Steve Brown raced to the Mustang 12-yard line with 10 seconds to go.
Brown then hit Javien Williams for a 12-yard touchdown pass. The Mounties missed the PAT and went to the locker room trailing 14-6.
Neither offense could get on track for the third period, but the Mustangs put the game away with two critical Shades Valley mistakes.
With 2:26 in the third quarter, Brown was sacked and fumbled. Thomas Williams raced 30 yards with the recovery, and the Mustangs took a 21-6 lead.
Valley fumbled on the next play, and the Mustangs scored again, this time from 41 yards out by KC Cunningham to give Stanhope Elmore a 28-6 lead.
The Mustangs pushed the lead to 35-6 on a 12-yard run by Demarion Barnes
Shades Valley Jacaryous Burrow returned the kickoff 85 yards for a TD to close the score to 35-13.
Stanhope Elmore put the game away on a 52-yard run by Barnes with 4:27 remaining.
The Mustangs ran out the clock and left Irondale with a 42-13 win.
Kicker Colby Beyer was a perfect six of six on PATs.
“It feels good. I’m happy for our kids, man,” said first year head coach Hunter Adams. “We had a really physical fall camp. We’re really beat up. We lost four more starters over the course of the game tonight, so that put us nine starters down. And when you’re playing a big, athletic team like this, against a coach that does a really good job with having his teams prepared everywhere he’s been, you know, that all that says a lot to overcome that adversity and to play that hard against a good football team.”
Adams was proud of how his team performed in the trenches
“And I’m extremely proud of our guys. I thought our offensive line played extremely well,” Adams said. “We knew we could lean on our defensive line. They played out of their minds tonight.”
Mountie head coach Rueben Nelson took responsibility for the loss. “We got beat in every facet of the the game,” he said. “It is my fault and I accept for responsibility.”