Stanhope Elmore baseball coach Kaleb Shuman had to wait for his first win with his new team but once the rain subsided, the Mustangs got the job done. Colin Woodham and Christian Mozingo combined to pitch seven scoreless innings as Stanhope Elmore defeated Alabama Christian 4-0 on Saturday.
Woodham started the game and allowed just three hits while striking out three in the first five innings. Mozingo earned the save with two perfect innings in relief.
The Mustangs (1-1) needed just one inning on offense to get enough run support for their pitchers. Caleb Sutherland, Cody Simmons and Noah Taylor all grabbed RBI doubles in the fourth inning to go along with a sacrifice fly by Caleb Rainwater as Stanhope Elmore scored all its runs in one frame.
SOFTBALL
Mustangs struggle against tough competition on opening weekend
After seeing many teams begin their softball seasons one week prior, Stanhope Elmore finally took the field as it traveled to Central Phenix City to compete in the Red Devils’ annual tournament.
The Mustangs (1-2) opened with a 4-2 win against Athens as Jada McLeod’s two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh gave them a walk-off victory. It was one of just three hits for Stanhope and it was the lone extra-base hit but it got the job done.
However, Stanhope Elmore could not take any momentum from that victory as Spanish Fort quickly brought the Mustangs back down to earth with a 17-2 defeat. Brooke Burkett and Morgan Carroll had RBIs to put Stanhope ahead in the first inning but the Toros needed just three innings to rack up 17 runs on 18 hits and four Mustang errors.
Carroll helped Stanhope jump out to an early lead again in the third game of the tournament against Auburn but the Mustangs could not hold on. Auburn scored in all three innings on its way to a 6-1 victory. Stanhope Elmore recorded only two hits in the loss.