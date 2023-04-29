Jake Andrews’ dream of playing in the National Football League is coming true.
Andrews, a former Stanhope Elmore and Troy graduate, was drafted by the New England Patriots in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday. He was drafted 107th overall.
He is the fourth Stanhope Elmore player to get drafted to the NFL, joining Shannon Brown, Dee Milliner and Antowain Smith. Robert Chancey, from Millbrook, also played in the NFL but was not drafted.
Andrews was listed as a center in the NFL Draft, but he has plenty of experience playing both guard and center at the collegiate level. As a redshirt freshman in 2019, Andrews played in all 12 games for the Trojans at both left and right guard and even earned a start at center.
In 2020 and 2021, he made 23 consecutive starts at right guard and allowed just two sacks, five hits and 19 pressures in 981 pass blocking attempts. He had more than a 98.5% pass blocking efficiency in both seasons, good for Top 25 in the country.
In 2022, he moved full time as a center and took control of the Troy offense as the Trojans switched from a spread offense to a pro-style offense. He shined in the role and helped lead the Trojans to a 12-2 overall record, a Sun Belt Championship, and a win over UTSA in the Cure Bowl.
Following his senior season, he was invited to the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl Game in February. He shined in the All-Star event, and was ranked as the No. 9 overall center by ESPN analysts. He was then invited to participate in the NFL Draft Combine.
Dating back to his high school career, Andrews was a two-time All-State selection for the Mustangs. As a junior in 2016, he was named Second-Team All-State before earning First-Team All-State honors his senior campaign.
This story will be updated with quotes from Jake Andrews.