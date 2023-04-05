When looking back at last year, Stanhope Elmore graduate Jake Andrews had no idea where his life would be right now.
Andrews, who was finishing up his redshirt junior season at Troy, didn’t know if he would be preparing for the NFL Draft or if he’d be playing one last football season with the Trojans.
But Andrews had a stellar 2022 season on the offensive line as Troy garnered national attention for its great season during which the Trojans finished 12-2 with a Top 25 ranking and a Cure Bowl win. Now he’s on the radar of NFL teams across the country.
He announced his decision to forego his final season of eligibility to enter the NFL Draft, and he’s since seen his draft stock continue to rise following the Senior Bowl, the NFL Draft Combine and Troy’s Pro Day.
Ranked as one of the top centers, Andrews is projected to go anywhere from the fourth to the seventh round when the NFL Draft takes place on April 27-29.
“I really wasn’t sure what I would be doing this offseason, but I’m glad it ended up with me going this route,” Andrews said. “It’s really been a fun process and you only get to do it once. It’s an opportunity but you have to go seize it yourself when it presents itself to you. I’ve been having a lot of fun doing it.”
Andrews was initially projected as a late round pick but has gotten his draft stock to rise by showcasing his skills at the various outlets offered to him pre-draft.
He was first invited to the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl game in February, and the interior lineman shined in the All-Star game. He gathered NFL buzz, according to Senior Bowl executive director Matt Nagy.
Following the Senior Bowl, he was one of the Top 10 projected centers in the draft according to ESPN analyst Mel Kiper. That led to an invite to the NFL Draft Combine, where he showcased his athleticism and strength.
Andrews isn’t the biggest offensive lineman in the draft, as he stands at only 6-foot-3 and 305 pounds. He has strength, but he also uses his speed and athleticism to succeed as an interior lineman.
That was on full display as he ran a 5.15 in the 40-yard dash and caught the attention of scouts. Twenty-nine scouts eventually came back to see him in Troy’s Pro Day at the end of March.
“I think I definitely helped myself out with each of the pre-draft showcases,” Andrews said. “I wasn’t on a whole lot of radars before the season. Coming out of the season, I was looked at being drafted in the sixth or seventh round. Now it’s looking a little better than that. I think I’ve helped myself out and I’ve had more people reaching out to try and get to know me better and talk to me.”
Andrews credits his rise in draft stock to the training he’s done. His agent sent him to train in Pensacola, Florida with 40 or 50 other college athletes also trying to achieve their dreams.
Andrews worked with the offensive line and tight ends, and had position, strength and performance coaches to help prepare each player for the combine speed drills such as the 40-yard dash, three-cone drill, 20-yard shuttle and others.
While he would rather be watching film, lifting heavy weights or hitting someone on the offensive line, Andrews is appreciative of the speed drills and athletic showcases as it allowed him to show off his speed.
“Those types of drills are definitely more for receivers and skill players, but it was still fun and a really good experience,” Andrews said. “For me and probably 9 out of 10 other lineman, we’d rather be lifting weights, pushing sleds or hitting someone instead of working on 40-yard dash stances. But either way, it was fun and it really serves as a transition from being a college athlete to functioning as a professional.”
While he is looked at as one of the top centers in the draft, he isn’t limited to just the one position. Andrews has played both guard and center at Troy.
In 2019 as a redshirt freshman, he played in all 12 games for the Trojans and played both left and right guard as well as earning a start at center. In 2020 and 2021, Andrews made 23 consecutive starts at right guard.
In those 23 starts, he allowed just two sacks, five hits and 19 pressures in 981 pass blocking attempts. He had more than a 98.5% pass blocking efficiency in both seasons, good for Top 25 both years.
To start the 2022 season, Troy moved from a spread to a pro offense and instilled a huddle before each play. Andrews moved from guard to starting center, and he had control over the offense.
While he was used to playing center and being the team’s swing center, he had to learn how to identify defenses and call out to his line, quarterback and running backs. He was the main guy communicating, and that was the biggest change and challenge for him.
Having experience at both positions gives him more versatility at the next level, and he’s had teams talk to him about playing just center and others talk to him about playing both for them.
“I think it really just depends on what team picks me,” Andrews said. “One of the keys about the NFL is you have to be versatile. I’ll never play offensive tackle because of my size, but guard and center is where I’m going to make my money. I think most of them want me to play both, but it’s just dependent on how I fit with them and their roster situation. I’m comfortable playing both positions.”
Andrews doesn’t have a preference for which team drafts him. He didn’t grow up as a massive NFL fan. He preferred college football.
As a University of Alabama fan, college football had a stranglehold on Andrews going up. He still watched the NFL, and he rooted for the Green Bay Packers while his father rooted for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
While he would love to play at Lambeau Field, either at home or on the road, he isn’t holding his breath on any specific teams. He said he has about 10 teams who are very interested in him and have communicated with him and his agent a fair amount of times.
He could either end up close to home or as far as the west coast, and he knows anything can happen come draft day. Until that phone call comes and he’s told he’s joining an NFL team, there’s no relaxing in Andrews’ plans.
He’s going to continue working on getting in shape and plans to hit a rookie mini-camp as soon as he can. He’s getting back into football and offensive line shape.
While he would love to have his surreal “Welcome to the NFL” moment, it’s business as usual until he gets drafted. He’s treated every aspect of the pre-draft journey with a business-like mentality, and that’s why he’s risen across draft boards around the country.
With only a few weeks until draft day, he’s maintaining that approach.
“I think it’ll hit when I get the phone call and I figure out where I’m going,” Andrews said. “It’ll get real when I step on the field as part of a 53-man roster and take reps as a starter. When that happens, I’ll finally have that ‘Welcome to the NFL’ type of moment. I have a long way to go for that, but that’s one of the things I’m looking forward to the most.”