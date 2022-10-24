Stanhope Elmore football coach Brian Bradford will be stepping down at the end of the season, the sixth year coach announced
“This has been the hardest decision of my life and I hope everyone understands,” Bradford said in the post.
In his six seasons as the head coach of the Mustangs, Bradford compiled a 33-31 record, with one game still to go in the season.
This season, at 3-6, the Mustangs will finish with at most four wins. The win total from the 2022 season will be the lowest in Bradford’s tenure at Stanhope Elmore.
In the post, Bradford said he will “continue to fulfill my teaching and athletic director responsibilities for the remaining school year.”
An interim head coach has not been announced yet.
Stanhope Elmore’s final game of the season is an away contest at Minor on Thursday.