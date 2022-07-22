JaQuize Buycks had a tough decision to make regarding where he wanted to play college football, but the standout defensive lineman eventually chose where he and his family felt the most comfortable.
Buycks, a senior three-star prospect at Stanhope Elmore, has committed to play college football at Liberty University. He picked Liberty over Troy, Southern Miss, Western Kentucky, Maryland, South Alabama and others.
When he made his unofficial visit, he loved the environment. He said everything in town was draped in gold and the Liberty logo, and it showed how much the town cared for the school and showed what kind of college town it was.
Following that, he received his offer on April 21, following a camp at Troy University. He earned his offer from Troy, Southern Miss and Liberty on the same day, but decided Liberty was the school for him.
“It wasn’t too far of a drive up there,” Buycks said. “It was around 9 hours and some change. Some people think that’s too far, but it was really kind of perfect. Not too far but not super close. I also had a really good bond and trust with coach Hugh Freeze and coach Jeremy Garrett. When I took my unofficial up there, it was nothing but love. I took my brother and my mom up there with me and we all felt like that was the place for me. It was the trust and faith, and where they are as a program.”
Buycks has been a force on the defensive line for Stanhope Elmore in his career, and he’s hoping to bring that same level of play and intensity to the college level.
The defensive lineman was named to the 2021 All-Elmore County football team after a stellar junior season where he racked up nearly 40 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and 5 sacks while stuffing the run across the line.
“I feel like I bring a lot of intensity, quickness and disruptiveness to Liberty,” Buycks said. “I’m not the biggest guy, but I’m also not the smallest so I feel like I can bring that natural twitch, speed, power and leverage to them while just being really physical.”
Buycks will join a Liberty program that has consistently been one of the top programs in the country the last few years.
The Flames are led by Hugh Freeze at head coach, who previously coached at Ole Miss.
Liberty has an 18-6 overall record over the last two seasons, and they’ve sent a few players to play in the NFL over the last few seasons. In 2022, quarterback Malik Willis was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the third round.
Antonio Gandy-Golden, a receiver, was selected by the Washington Commanders in the 2020 draft in the fourth round.
“I know they’ve had a lot of good guys who have produced for them the last few years. They had some draft picks the last few years, and coach Freeze has coached in the Southeastern Conference. He knows what it’s like to coach and play against the best. Having a coach who has that experience is huge. There’s also coach Garrett, who has NFL coaching experience. They know what they’re talking about and they’re veterans.”