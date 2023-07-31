Millbrook’s Josiah Gilbert had quite the week golfing in Prattville.
Gilbert, a 2023 graduate of Stanhope Elmore and current Auburn University golf signee, participated in the Alabama Open against some of the state’s best professional golfers.
Gilbert finished fourth overall with a score of -8 through 54 holes, and earned himself a $900 payout for his finish.
“I drove the ball pretty well all week,” Gilbert said of his three rounds. “I missed the fairway a couple of times, but for most of the week I played really well and gave myself some good looks. I could’ve made some more, but I had enough looks to be there at the end of the tournament.”
The Open was hosted at Capitol Hill, a golf course in Prattville that Gilbert was more than used to playing. His father hosts golf lessons there, and he’s played countless rounds on the course.
Despite a tough first round, Gilbert’s comfortability paid off as he shot a 3-under-69 on the second round and a 5-under-67 on the final round.
“I just kind of learned from a few silly mistakes,” Gilbert said. “I hit a few left on my second nine holes on the first round, and that led to three bogeys. Then I missed a few putts. I got on a bit of heater on the second day and was 5-under through nine holes, but didn’t finish as hot as I’d like. The final day I was able to put it all together.”
All of Gilbert’s troubles on the week seemed to come on the shorter holes. On the Par 4 holes, Gilbert was -6 while he was -7 on the Par 5s.
On the Par 3 holes, however, he finished the week +5.
That was due to him hitting a few balls too far left in his early rounds. On three separate Par 3s, he hit two balls into the hazards and another into a bunker. That led to two double bogeys and another bogey, and that was enough damage for him not to be able to take the overall win in the tournament.
“It was really just some silly mistakes,” Gilbert said. “I definitely hit enough good shots to be under par on the Par 3s, but one or two bad swings is what caused the score to turn over a little bit. I was +5 on the Par 3s and I finished five back from the lead, so that was really it for me this week.”
Gilbert is about to turn his sights over to the college scene as he moves into his dorm at Auburn on August 8, but he has one more tournament left this spring.
He is heading to Missouri this week and is playing for Alabama in the Southern Junior Cup. It’s a team event with six boys and six girls, and they play match play for two days.
He has proven himself over the last two years since his family moved to Millbrook, and showed that with a runner-up finish this season in the AHSAA 6A state championships.
With that behind him now, he’s ready to wrap up this summer and get to Auburn where the Tigers have one of the best men’s golf teams in the entire country.
“I’m definitely keen to get to the college scene,” Gilbert said. “I’m seeing all these guys come out of college and do really well in the PGA and Korn Ferry Tours, and I’m just ready to get that started now.”