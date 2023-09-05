What Zoie Holmes did on Thursday night will be tough to top.
Not just by her, but from anybody that plays volleyball for as long as it is played.
Holmes, a Stanhope Elmore setter, actually served a perfect set for the Mustangs against Sidney Lanier last week.
She started the set serving, and ended it 25 points later with a 25-0 win and a 2-0 lead in the game. Only five of her serves were even returnable as she racked up service aces on 80% of her serves in the game.
“She’s able to look at the other side of the court and just see exactly where she needs to place it and she does,” head coach Flavia Freeney said. “They weren’t able to return very many at all.”
Holmes isn’t doing anything crazy when she serves the ball. She isn’t jumping or adding any certain spin to the ball. She just takes two steps, almost effortless, and serves the ball exactly where the defense is.
She doesn’t need to run or jump. She usually hits the ball a direct line over the net and it’s hard for opposing teams to pick it up.
“When you watch her serve, it doesn’t look like she puts any effort into it,” Freeney said. “She just knows exactly where and how to hit the ball and she’s just that good with it. Sometimes she’ll add a little float to the ball to be different, but not much.”
Holmes’ impressive feat helped the Mustangs off to a good start in area play. Stanhope Elmore is currently 2-0 in the regular season and 1-0 in area play. They now turn their sights to Wetumpka on Thursday for their next area game.
“It was big for us,” “This team is very talented. They mesh well together and they’ve worked hard. We’ve had a full summer of workouts and a lot of these girls have played travel ball. They’ve played throughout the year and are very talented players.”
EDGEWOOD REMAINS UNBEATEN
The AISA’s No. 1 team continues to cruise past opponents. Edgewood Academy, winners of four-straight state championships and six of the last seven, is off to a 16-0 start and is 2-0 in region play.
The Wildcats have only lost three sets in the entire season, and they’ve won 15 straight sets after dropping one to Southern Academy two weeks ago.
In region play, Edgewood has defeated Lakeside School and Lowndes Academy. Edgewood swept both matches 3-0 and outscored the teams 75-33 and 75-48.
ELMORE COUNTY DOWNS RIVAL TO OPEN AREA PLAY
Elmore County’s undefeated start came to an end this weekend playing in the Mac Attack Tournament in Montgomery, but the Panthers started off area play on the right foot.
Elmore County hosted Tallassee on Thursday night and swept the visiting Tigers to begin area play undefeated.
The Panthers are now 9-2 on the season after losses to Montgomery Academy and LAMP.
Elmore County is off from area play this week, but will return back to the important games on Sept. 12 against Marbury. In the meantime, Elmore County plays Stanhope Elmore, Prattville and PCA among others.