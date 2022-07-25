Jackson Thomas is joining a long list of Stanhope Elmore football players who have joined the Troy University football program.
Thomas, a star receiver for the Mustangs, committed to play for the Trojans on July 4th. He picked Troy over schools such as Coastal Carolina and Tulane.
Due to the number of former Stanhope players who have traveled the pipeline between Hillbrook and Troy, Thomas was already familiar with the Troy program.
He had already been talking to members of the Troy coaching staff when head coach Jon Sumrall was hired in December, and him and Sumrall quickly connected.
“I really liked the coaching staff at Troy and how they treated me every time I came to visit,” Thomas said. “I like how close it is to home and the relationship I had with coach Sumrall and coach Banks and other coaches on staff.”
Thomas has already proven himself at the high school ranks.
As a junior last fall, Thomas was named first-team All-Elmore County for his play. In his second year as a starter, he recorded 44 catches for 602 yards and three touchdowns in only seven games. He also made some plays in the run game with seven rushes for 61 yards and a touchdown.
He was a huge playmaker for Stanhope and proved clutch throughout the season as he caught the game-winning touchdown pass in the final minute against Eufaula last year.
He hopes to take those skills to the next level at Troy and make an instant impact with the Trojans.
“I think I can be a good asset to their offense because I’m confident with getting open and I’m the type of players that’s going to make plays when you need them in clutch moments,” Thomas said. “I know Coach Sumrall and coach (Joe) Craddock will use me well in their offense. I feel like I need to work on my explosiveness a little more and get faster with my technique but I know the coaches will help me develop.”
Thomas is joining a Troy program that is hoping to get back on track under first-year coach Sumrall.
Sumrall, who previously coached at Troy from 2015-2017, was most recently a linebackers coach at Kentucky. He helped coach Kentucky to a 10-3 overall record last season and a second place finish in the SEC East.
He takes over a Troy football program that finished just 5-7 overall and 3-5 in the Sun Belt last year. Despite the recent struggles, Troy is known for its success. Just four years ago in 2018, the Trojans went 10-3 with a win over Nebraska and a bowl win.