It was basically impossible to get Stanhope Elmore’s Colton Walls out this week.
A Troy football and baseball signee, Walls has been a staple in the Mustang baseball lineup and pitching rotation for the last few years. He showed exactly why that was the case this weekend in Madison.
Stanhope played in the Spring Take Off Tournament held at Toyota Field and James Clemens High School. The Mustangs went 3-1 during the tournament and Walls was a big reason why.
In the four games, he went an impressive 9-for-10 at the plate with four doubles, four singles, one home run and 12 RBIs. On the mound, he pitched a complete-game shutout allowing only four hits and striking out eight.
For his .900 batting average and ability to drive in runs, Walls is the Elmore County Player of the Week.
“Colton has always put up great numbers because he’s a great hitter,” Stanhope Elmore coach Kaleb Shuman said. “We talked about what he’s been focusing on at the plate and he told me he’s just trying to stay simple and keep his head still. We told him whatever he’s doing, keep doing it.”
On the mound, Walls’ complete-game performance does not come as a surprise to anyone who has watched him pitch this season.
Walls has had a stellar senior season so far and that has been especially true in his last four performances. Thursday, he pitched his complete game on only 63 pitches. He threw 48 pitches for a strike and averaged just three pitches per batter.
He didn’t walk any and allowed only four hits, which is the most he’s given up in the last month.
In fact, he’s been nearly flawless in his last four appearances. Walls is 4-0 in his four starts and has allowed only eight hits in his last 24 innings pitched. During that span, he’s allowed only one earned run and struck out 29 batters.
On the year, he’s allowed only two earned runs in 28 innings. He has struck out 33 batters and walked just six.
“As eye-popping as his offensive numbers are this week, his pitching numbers have been that good all year,” Shuman said. “His fastball is really heavy and he throws strikes. He works ahead of hitters and makes them earn everything off of him. With stuff as good as his, not allowing free bases make him very difficult to handle for opposing batters and a lot of fun to watch from our dugout.”
Walls and the Mustangs returned from spring nreak happy and now turn their sights towards area play. Stanhope (14-4), which won the area last season, is looking for a repeat.
It opened area play last Tuesday at home against Sidney Lanier then played the second matchup of the area series Thursday.
The Mustangs are playing well as of late and are riding a three-game win streak into area play. They’ve won seven of their last nine games with their only losses coming to Collierville (Tenn.) and Class 7A James Clemens.
“Our team has been improving all year,” Shuman said. “We have been stressing to the team for the last four years to try to be a little better every day. We’ve definitely been doing that, but we still have a lot of things we could clean up and get better. With area play starting, we want to be playing good baseball right now, but we’re hoping we keep improving and end up playing our best baseball in a month or so.”