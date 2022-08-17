Stanhope Elmore senior Shakeria Washington hasn’t been playing volleyball but for four years, but there is no fear in her game.
Washington, one of six seniors on the Lady Mustangs’ roster this season, is one of the top returning players in the entire area. She was one of the most versatile players in 2021, racking up 73 kills, 29 digs and 20 service aces, but she made her biggest impact at the net on defense.
Washington tallied a team-high 30 blocks and eight dinks last year as she was named to the All-County team. If there was a ball being hit to the Stanhope Elmore side of the court, Washington was there at the front of the net trying to get in the way of it.
“When I’m on the court, there’s no room for fear,” Washington said. “Either way, you’re going to win or lose. It’s a game. Therefore, if you focus on doing your best and giving 100% effort out there, you don’t have time to focus on fear or failure. You just have to give it all you have.”
Washington started playing volleyball in the eighth grade, and she’s given the sport all she can since she started playing.
She played strictly on junior varsity during her ninth grade season, then started her sophomore year on the junior varsity as well. A few weeks in, she was promoted to the varsity squad and hasn’t looked back.
That’s due to the effort she gives on the court, and her talent on the defensive side of the net. She’s spent the last few years just listening to her older teammates and coaches, and trying to get better at the entire game.
Now she feels she is best at defense, and that’s mostly because of she is not intimidated by anything.
“She’s never intimidated,” head coach Flavia Freeney said. “Being an assistant softball coach, I see her in two sports and she catches over there. And you can tell she’s not scared of anything. When a ball is coming, it doesn’t matter who is hitting it. She’s going to stay up there and she’s going to get a hand on it.”
When she does mess up or miss a block, Freeney says that Washington is one of the best on the team at correcting herself and learning on the fly. She can quickly assess where and how she messed up, and the team sees that every time she’s on the court.
That’s why Washington, entering her senior campaign, is one of the team’s leaders. She is just one in a handful of seniors, but she has worked hard at her craft and assured herself to be one of the leaders.
She’s taken the same role in softball, and she knows her teammates like the back of her hand. She knows how to talk and how to coach each one to get the most out of them, and now the team looks to her when times get rough. She takes her vocal leadership role seriously, but it doesn’t take away that she leads by example every time she steps on the court. She knows she has to be the one to give 100% effort on every play to see her teammates succeed as well.
“There are so many different aspects to a team and you have to learn each individual person to be able to push them on the court,” Washington said. “I think that’s a role that I’m getting better at and it will help the team. Volleyball can get really hectic if you don’t know your team that well, so being a team player has helped me enjoy the game and get better. If you love and know the girls around you and love the game, you’re going to perform better.”