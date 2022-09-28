Stanhope Elmore’s Chase Williams will have his chance to prove his skills against some of the nation’s top minority baseball players.
Williams, a senior outfielder for Stanhope Elmore that is currently committed to play for the UAB baseball program, has been invited to play in the 2022 Minority Baseball Prospects All-American Game.
The event will be held in West Palms, Florida, and will feature the Top 40 2024 minority baseball prospects in a Future’s game and the Top 2023 prospects in the All-American Game.
“It’s really a blessing,” Williams said. “It’s one of those surreal moments that show that all my hard work is starting to pay off.”
Williams will be joining an elite list of minority baseball players who have played in the event. Just last season, two of the top five draft picks of the 2022 MLB draft played in the game. Druw Jones, son of MLB great Andruw Jones, played in the game last season. The outfielder was drafted 2nd overall in the 2022 draft to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Shortstop Termarr Johnson also played the event last year. Johnson, also out of Georgia along with Jones, was drafted 4th overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates.
This year’s roster will also have high draft picks, and it will also feature countless future Division I baseball players.
“It’s very cool to be playing in the same game as some of those guys,” Williams said. “Hopefully I can go down there and do my thing and then I’ll be getting drafted in the first round like them.”
Williams earned his invite to the event after playing stellar baseball for Stanhope Elmore over the last few years. Williams has been an All-County player and he’s been committed to UAB for years.
As a junior last season, Williams primarily played center field and led all hitters across the county with a .475 batting average. He recorded 58 hits with 11 doubles, three triples and 19 RBIs.
He was a pitcher’s nightmare on the base paths as he scored 46 runs and stole 28 bases.
“I’m hoping to run a really good 60-yard dash and swing the ball well,” Williams said. “I’m going to play good defense. … I feel like I can stand with anyone down there, but I’m ready to get down there and see some of the bigger guys and talk to them about their journeys and what it’s taken to get where they are and to an SEC school.”
Williams’ invite does not come without a cost, however.
Travel and play will cost Williams and his family money, but the MBP organization has set up a donation link for people to donate in Chase’s name at https://www.mbpallamericangame.com//2022-all-american-game-donations/chase-williams.
Williams’ $1,000 goal has already been met, but every dollar helps the star Mustang achieve his goal and hopefully impress the 30 Major League Baseball scouts and 60-plus scouts coming from different colleges.