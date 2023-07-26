Two of the county’s top baseball players have been invited to represent Alabama on the big stage.
Stanhope Elmore rising juniors Tyler Woodham and Jackson Stallworth, both pitchers for the Mustangs, have been invited to the Prep Baseball Report Future Games and will represent Team Alabama.
The Future Games features the top uncommitted prospects from the Classes of 2025 and 2026 across 40 states in the United States and Canada. The Games are today through Saturday at Lake Point in Emerson, Georgia.
Each team will play three games, and all position players will showcase their skills by running 60-yard dashes and having batting practice.
Team Alabama’s three games are against Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee.
Woodham will be the first of the two Mustangs to take the mound. He is slated to be in Game 2’s pitching rotation against Mississippi.
Woodham had a successful season this year serving as the team’s No. 4 pitcher. The tall southpaw pitched 30 innings this year and allowed only 10 earned runs, good for a 2.33 earned run average. He mostly pitched out of the bullpen and went 4-2 with two saves. He struck out 25 batters and walked 14.
Stallworth will pitch in Game 3 against Tennessee. Stallworth mainly pitched for the junior varsity last season as the Mustangs had a talented rotation already, but he was a mainstay in the team’s lineup at designated hitter.
At the plate, he hit .352 with five doubles, one triple and 22 RBIs. On the base paths, he added four stolen bases.