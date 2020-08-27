Stanhope Elmore coach Brian Bradford does not try to sidestep what happened in last year’s rivalry game with Prattville. Bradford admitted it was the team’s worst performance since he took over the program and it showed on the scoreboard as Stanhope Elmore suffered a 42-point loss to the Lions, the largest margin of defeat in the rivalry’s 47-year history.
Now, the Mustangs are getting their first chances at Prattville since that defeat but Bradford said there is no talk of revenge this week. The players know they want to play better than they did last season but it does not matter the results of past games because they are already motivated to play Prattville every season.
“That’s not a problem here,” Bradford said. “We don’t have to put anything else on this. This is Stanhope-Prattville. There’s nothing we have to do to motivate these guys. They’ll always be ready to play Prattville.”
Despite officially being 1-0, Stanhope Elmore was defeated by No. 6 Opelika in a scrimmage last week so the Mustangs are trying to bounce back to get a taste of victory before region play begins. This week’s game will be against another ranked opponent though so it’s not going to get any easier and Bradford said the goal of these games is always to win but most importantly to improve and prepare for the rest of the season.
“That’s why you want to play them,” Bradford said. “You want to see where you’re at and we want to be right up there with them. We want to get better every week and playing against the best prepares us for the playoffs in the long run if we’re fortunate enough to make it that far.”
Prattville (1-0) caused plenty of problems for Wetumpka in a 40-10 victory in Montgomery in Week 0. Bradford said there were a lot of things that will be a challenge for the Mustangs to stop this week.
“You get to see all kinds of tendencies every time you watch film,” Bradford said. “They have great athletes and they’re just good everywhere. You have to find the best ways we can match up and put us in the best position to have success.”
One of those challenges is slowing down wide receiver Al’Terious Bates, who led the Lions in receiving yards and scored in the season opener. Bates also had a big game against the Mustangs last season, recording 118 yards and two touchdowns.
“When you have great athletes like that, you just have to do your best to slow them down,” Bradford said. “He’s going to get his plays and you’re not going to stop him but you have to slow him down.”
Prattville’s rushing attack was slowed at times last week but Bradford still considers it a threat, especially with a back the Mustangs have seen before in Keondre Powell. But the Lions have more than one option in the backfield and they like to use all of them in the passing game, setting up screens on crucial downs which caused a lot of trouble in last year’s game against Stanhope Elmore.
“We have to do a better job of taking away what they do well,” Bradford said. “That’s what we always try to do as a defense.”
At the end of the day, this is another non-region game that will not affect Stanhope Elmore’s playoff chances. And while beating a rival is always a goal, Bradford wants the Mustangs to be focused on making the big improvements he expects to see between Games 1 and 2.
“We have to worry about ourselves,” Bradford said. “We had so many plays Friday night that we just didn’t execute right on both sides. We shot ourselves in the foot a lot because it was the first game. All of that should be out of the way now.”
PREDICTION: Prattville 23, Stanhope Elmore 21