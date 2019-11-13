It is easy to see why Stanhope Elmore gained an extra boost of confidence after the first round of the AHSAA Class 6A playoffs. After multiple upsets, the Mustangs are looking at a path to the semifinals without having to play another team with more than five regular season wins.
However, there is a fine line between confidence and arrogance and SEHS coach Brian Bradford is making sure his players are on the right side. Stanhope will take a short trip to Montgomery on Friday night to play at Cramton Bowl against Park Crossing.
“We’re absolutely going to be focused,” Bradford said. “Their record doesn’t show how good of a team they are and you can see that from their competition. We know this is going to be a tougher test than last week.”
The Thunderbirds (4-7) lost four games to teams that are still in the postseason and five of their seven losses were by one possession or less. They used that experience against the one of best teams in the state when they upset Saraland with a late touchdown by O’Ronde Henderson. Park Crossing has now won three of its four games since its bye week.
“Park Crossing has always been a good team,” Bradford said. “They eliminated a lot of those mistakes they were making early in the year and they are playing with more energy and showing a lot of confidence.”
The Thunderbirds have turned things up a notch offensively, leading to the team’s recent success. In the last four games, Park Crossing has averaged 33 points per game, scoring at least 28 in all four.
Meanwhile, Stanhope Elmore’s defense has allowed more than 20 points only twice, both in defeats. Bradford said the Mustangs will have to continue to be at their best on defense to slow down the explosive Thunderbird attack.
“They have a very good offensive line and it all starts there,” Bradford said. “They’re very strong and athletic but they have a lot of good skill guys too. Their quarterback is very good. He makes them go.”
Trevor Robinson is the signal caller for the Thunderbirds and he showed off his dual-threat skills against Saraland. Robinson finished with 179 yards through the air plus 145 rushing yards, including a 44-yard run on the game-winning drive.
Park Crossing likes to run a spread offense with a lot of run-pass options to allow Robinson to make decisions with the ball in his hands. Fortunately for Stanhope, its defense has been battle tested by that scheme and Bradford believes that will be beneficial.
“I do think that will help us,” Bradford said. “It can always help with preparation when you’re seeing stuff you have seen before. Park Crossing has some different wrinkles and can create different problems but the sets are very similar.”
Stanhope (9-2) has eased to two straight victories since its bye week and the Mustangs are now looking to secure a spot in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2010. While there has to be an emphasis on staying focused, Bradford said he wants his team to play with some confidence at this time of the year.
“I really like what we do and we’re in a good spot,” Bradford said. “I like how we’re playing right now and the kids are focused. We have some great energy.”
PREDICTION: Stanhope Elmore 31, Park Crossing 20