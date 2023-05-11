The Stanhope Elmore Lady Mustangs regional softball run came to a close on Thursday, as the team was eliminated in the second round of the losers bracket by Calera 7-2.
“We have had an up and down year,” said coach Keith Jones. “When we are focused mentally and physically, we are a very good team that can play with anybody in the state. I am just super proud of the girls. It is tough on that last speech you give.”
Jones’ last speech came after the Lady Mustangs were held scoreless for six innings against the Eagles.
In the sixth, Stanhope’s bats finally exploded, and the team scored a pair behind a Jada McLeod double.
McLeod led the team with two hits, both doubles, collecting half of her squad’s total. Shakeria Washington and Taylor Burkett had the other two hits.
On the mound, Savannah Wyatt pitched her third straight outing, striking out a pair while giving up 10 hits.
“If we come out flat, games like this happen,” Jones said.
This season, Stanhope Elmore went 16-30, finishing second in its area tournament and winning its first regional game in a handful of years.
In regionals, Stanhope lost its first game to Brookwood 11-3, but turned around and defeated Northridge 12-1.