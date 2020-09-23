In the first five games of the season, Stanhope Elmore was matched up with rivals and region opponents each week as the anticipation and excitement level was high for every matchup. That stretch ends this week as the Mustangs will take on Eufaula, a team they have not faced since 2005, but the excitement level is not expected to take dip at all.
The Tigers (3-2) ended a two-game losing streak last week with a win over Park Crossing but they also recorded a win over Class 7A powerhouse Central Phenix City earlier this season. Eufaula is in Class 6A Region 2 which will match up with Stanhope Elmore’s Region 3 in the first round of the postseason so a rematch between these two teams in November is a real possibility.
“Any time you play a good team, you don’t have to worry about motivation,” SEHS coach Brian Bradford said. “We know how good Eufaula is. We know this is going to be a good challenge … It could be a possibility that we can see this team again.”
Stanhope Elmore (3-2) will be making its longest road trip of the regular season, taking the almost two-hour drive to Tigers Stadium. The Mustangs have had only one other road game so far this season, resulting in an upset loss at Pelham and the team is still hoping to make up for that performance.
“You don’t want your first long trip to be in the first round of the playoffs,” Bradford said. “We still have a lot of energy. That first one put a bad taste in our mouth. We still want to prove that was a fluke. We didn’t do a good job of handling that and that’s my fault but we will be better prepared for it.”
The road trip is where the similarities between Pelham and Eufaula matchups begin and end. The Tigers present completely different challenges, starting with an air raid offense.
Eufaula is led by quarterback Hess Horne who has a 60% completion rate this season while averaging 34 attempts per game. The Tigers have thrown for 271.6 yards per game and have already scored 13 passing touchdowns.
“(Horne) manages the game well and never puts them in a situation which hurts the team,” Bradford said. “It makes it harder because he is so smart. He does an outstanding job … We think our (defensive backs) match up well with them. And when you have (defensive linemen William) Whitlow, (Caleb) Foster and (Justin) Motley chasing you, it changes some things as well.”
While Horne manages the game through the air, Eufaula has so much success because of its receiving core led by senior Rodarius Thomas. In just five games, Thomas has racked up 532 yards and seven touchdowns on 28 receptions.
“You have to know where he is at all times,” Bradford said. “You have to have a plan for him. You can’t just go into it blind. He’s too good of an athlete. We’re looking at a couple of different ways of doing it.”
Eufaula’s defense hasn’t been too shabby either, allowing just over 20 points per game, including two performances with allowing just one touchdown.
“They play with a burning desire to get to that football,” Bradford said. “We haven’t seen a team play as hard as they do. We have seen better athletes but not a team that competes at that level.”
PREDICTION: Stanhope Elmore 34, Eufaula 27