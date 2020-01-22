Stanhope Elmore pushed ahead early to start Saturday’s Class 6A Area 5 boys basketball affair and, barring a small Wetumpka rally, never looked back on the way to the 72-60 victory.
After giving up a 6-2 run to start the game, Wetumpka battled to even the mark only to see the Mustangs end the period on yet another run.
Leading 19-13, Stanhope Elmore extended its lead to 33-24 at the intermission.
“I thought we played hard and that’s what I asked them to do,” Mustangs coach Terry Hardy said. “I think we won the rebounding battle tonight. When we played them down there the last time they killed us on the boards and got a lot of second-chance points. (Saturday) we were able to hold them to one shot and then we were getting the rebound and that’s what made the difference in the game.”
While the Mustangs limited the Indians’ offensive opportunities for most of the night, Wetumpka did find a way to close the gap to just three points.
Early in the fourth quarter Zeylin Hooks and Tyquan Rawls hit 3-pointers in succession then, after a Stanhope Elmore hoop, added a third to bring the gap to 53-50 with 6:34 left to play.
“I just told our guys to calm down,” Hardy said. “We knew that (Rawls) could shoot the ball. We had some blown assignments against him and that’s what happened. Our No. 1 thing before the game was to run him off his spot and make him uncomfortable and I think we did that.”
Rawls led the Indians with 29 points and Stone Minnifield with 12.
After a timeout, the Mustangs recovered well. They reset and rallied to push the lead to 59-50 with five minutes left.
DJ Jamerson led the Mustangs with 20 points. Jaden Tillman added 13 and Dylon Williams finished the night with 12.