1109-Stan photo6.jpg
Buy Now

Brian Tannehill Stanhope Elmore coach Brian Bradford watches his team play against Paul Bryant Friday night.

 Brian Tannehill

Stanhope Elmore did not take a big hit from the recent reclassification from the AHSAA. The Mustangs will face three new teams in region play but they have scheduled three non-region games against teams they have played in each of the last two seasons.

You can see Stanhope's schedule in its entirety below.

2020 Stanhope Elmore Football Schedule

Home games in CAPS

* - region game

Date - Opponent (Opponent 2019 record)

Aug. 21 - at Selma (6-5)

Aug. 28 - PRATTVILLE (9-3)

Sep. 4 - BENJAMIN RUSSELL (5-5) *

Sep. 11 - at Pelham (3-7) *

Sep. 18 - CHILTON COUNTY (6-5) *

Sep. 25 - at Eufaula (9-3)

Oct. 2 - at Calera (1-9) *

Oct. 9 - Open week

Oct. 16 - at Helena (9-3) *

Oct. 23 - WETUMPKA (6-6) *

Oct. 30 - SMITHS STATION (2-8) - SENIOR NIGHT

Caleb Turrentine is a sports writer for Tallapoosa Publishers Inc.

Tags