Stanhope Elmore did not take a big hit from the recent reclassification from the AHSAA. The Mustangs will face three new teams in region play but they have scheduled three non-region games against teams they have played in each of the last two seasons.
You can see Stanhope's schedule in its entirety below.
2020 Stanhope Elmore Football Schedule
Home games in CAPS
* - region game
Date - Opponent (Opponent 2019 record)
Aug. 21 - at Selma (6-5)
Aug. 28 - PRATTVILLE (9-3)
Sep. 4 - BENJAMIN RUSSELL (5-5) *
Sep. 11 - at Pelham (3-7) *
Sep. 18 - CHILTON COUNTY (6-5) *
Sep. 25 - at Eufaula (9-3)
Oct. 2 - at Calera (1-9) *
Oct. 9 - Open week
Oct. 16 - at Helena (9-3) *
Oct. 23 - WETUMPKA (6-6) *
Oct. 30 - SMITHS STATION (2-8) - SENIOR NIGHT