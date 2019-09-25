Two midseason losses ended up defining last year’s season for Stanhope Elmore’s football team but the Mustangs are halfway to avenging those defeats. After knocking off Shades Valley to get revenge on last year’s homecoming loss, the Mustangs return home for this year’s homecoming game against a Smiths Station team that beat Stanhope 14-9 when the Mustangs fell just short of the end zone on the game’s final play. Stanhope coach Brian Bradford said that is certainly a motivation point this week.
“That has a lot to do with it,” Bradford said. “And last year, they beat us by a yard. It was one we thought we didn’t play like we should. We let one slip away. We really want to get back and avenge that one too.”
Stanhope (4-1) is off to its best five-game start since 2012 but Bradford said it is not looking at the things it has already accomplished. Since the loss to Prattville, the Mustangs have done a good job focusing on each opponent according to Bradford and he expects that to continue.
“We talked about it (Monday),” Bradford said. “We have to take it one at a time. We want to win the next one and keep winning and keep winning. The only way to do that is to focus on next one. We don’t think about any of the other games until this one is over.”
That will be easier said than done as Class 6A Region 3 rival Wetumpka awaits next week. But Bradford is making sure his players aren’t overlooking Smiths Station.
“I don’t know if we have to but we do,” Bradford said. “(The Wetumpka game) is one everyone is looking forward to so we have to stay on this one and make sure we’re not looking at that one.”
Smiths Station (2-3) has struggled since starting region play but the Panthers have been the victims of a tough schedule. After starting with back-to-back victories, Smiths Station has lost to two top-10 teams in Central Phenix City and Lee Montgomery while adding a three-point loss to Enterprise. Bradford said the coaching staff is looking at film from the first two victories to see what allowed the Panthers to have success but also looking at the losses as the Mustangs attempt to find things to fit their game plan.
“We look at all of them,” Bradford said. “You have to watch every one of them. They got beat by a couple of really good football teams so just because one team can do something doesn’t mean we can do it too. We might do things different so we have to look at all of them.”
Smiths Station has allowed just 21.6 points per game, matching its average from last year. Stanhope wants to continue to evolve into a more balanced offense and it should get an opportunity against the Panthers’ balanced defense.
“They are just consistently good,” Bradford said. “They are not overwhelmingly great at any one position but they are very good at all of them.
Offensively, the Panthers will turn to quarterback Corey Minton, who has accounted for at least one touchdown in four games, to make plays with both his arm and his legs. LC Harris is the team’s No. 1 back but he is spelled by Derrick Jefferson and Edward Payne.
“They have a really good running back,” Bradford said. “And the quarterback is probably the best player on offense and they have a great offensive line.”
PREDICTION: Stanhope Elmore 29, Smiths Station 14