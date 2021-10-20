The Stanhope Elmore volleyball team comeback attempt came up short on Wednesday morning, and the Lady Mustangs saw their season come to an end in the process.
St. Paul’s Episcopal beat Stanhope Elmore, 3-0 (25-5, 25-15, 25-11) in straight sets in the first round of the South Super Regional tournament held at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery.
Stanhope, which went winless in area play during the regular season, entered the Class 6A, Area 5 tournament as the No. 3 seed last week. The Lady Mustangs upset Benjamin Russell in the first round of the tournament to clinch a spot in the super regional.
“To get here, it was big,” Stanhope coach Flavia Freeney “I can’t say how proud I am of them enough that they continued to get better and better and better throughout the season. Obviously, this was a really good St. Paul’s team out of Mobile, but I’m just proud of being here and that is big.”
Freeney’s team showcased that attitude on Wednesday morning. After the first set of the match, a 25-5 loss to go down 1-0, Stanhope got better and fought back in the second set.
St. Paul’s looked to score another easy set win and led 24-6 at match point, but Stanhope made the Saints earn the second-set win.
Stanhope, down 24-6, reeled off nine consecutive points to cut the lead to single digits, but St. Paul’s finally stopped the 9-0 run and claimed a 2-0 lead with the 25-15 set win.
“Even when it was the last point of the match, my girls were ready to fight and nobody gave up,” Freeney said. “On the bench, everybody was cheering and on the floor, my girls were talking and after it. They were supporting each other and talking the entire time. They never quit, and that’s what I love about them.”
Down 2-0 in the match, Stanhope continued to fight and tried to attempt a comeback, but St. Paul’s was too good. The Saints got back to its dominating ways and beat Stanhope, 25-11, in the third set to claim the 3-0 win.
St. Pauls moves on to face Spanish Fort in the super regional quarterfinals.
Stanhope’s season is over.
Coach Freeney took over the Lady Mustangs just two weeks before the season started, and the team started late this year due to that. But with eight seniors in the senior class, Stanhope continued to play better and better throughout the year and ended the season with a run to the playoffs.
“The fact that they fought so hard this year means so much,” Freeney said of her team. “We had a late start to the season and they have worked continuously and never stopped working. Anything I’ve asked of them, they’ve given over 100% and even things I haven’t asked of them, they ask of each other. This group of girls is really something.”