Stanhope Elmore first-year volleyball coach Flavia Freeney has seen her Lady Mustangs really start to gel over the last four weeks, and her squad proved that in an impressive win on Thursday night.
Stanhope beat Tallassee, 3-1 (25-21, 20-25, 25-23, 25-17), in a non-division matchup. The Lady Mustangs came from behind in each of the the third and fourth sets to clinch the win.
Down 19-15 in Set 3, Stanhope rallied back by scoring six straight points to take a 21-19 lead, then broke a 23-23 tie by scoring the last two points of the set to go up, 2-1, in the game.
The Mustangs once again found themselves down, 17-15, in Set 4, but went on to score 10 straight points to win the game.
“A win like that after only four weeks is really big,” Freeney said. “We have a tendency to relax sometimes. So what we worked on in practice is staying on our toes and staying focused. That’s what they rely on. It’s amazing to watch."
Stanhope controlled the first set easily, and led by as much as seven points throughout. That carried over to the second set, when the Lady Mustangs jumped out to a 8-1 lead and turned that into a 15-9 lead.
That quickly disappeared, however, as Tallassee finished the set on a 16-5 run to tie the game, 1-1.
The Lady Tigers looked to carry that momentum in the third set and jumped out to a 19-15 lead after scoring four points, but Freeney decided to call a timeout to get her girls a much-needed break.
Following the timeout, Stanhope went on to score six straight points, all with Rylee Williams serving, and took a 21-19 lead. The teams went back-and-forth and had a tie game at 22 and 23 points, but the Lady Mustangs scored the last two points of the set to take a 2-1 lead.
“I told them that if they won, I’d buy them Chick-fil-A for lunch,” Freeney said of her message during the time out. “One of the girls said she didn’t want a Chick-fil-A sandwich so she asked if she could order what she wanted. I told her absolutely. If I had to, I’d do door dash and get anything they want if we win.”
With a 2-1 lead in the game, Stanhope jumped out to a 6-2 lead in the fourth set. Tallassee never gave up, however, and tied the game, 9-9, after a kill and service ace from Avary Lumpkin, then jumped out to a 15-11 lead behind three service aces from Chloe Baynes.
The Tigers were up, 17-15, when a hitting error allowed Stanhope to begin serving again. It was Williams’ turn to serve once again, and she decided to keep the ball the rest of the night.
Williams went on to lead Stanhope to 10 consecutive points, including the game-winning point on a service ace that clinched the fourth set, 25-17, and the game, 3-1.
Williams finished the night with only three aces, but connected on 20 of her 23 serves. While she was serving, Stanhope went on runs of 10-0 in the fourth set, 6-0 in the third set, and 5-0 in the first set.
“It’s just her consistency and the fact that she didn’t try to do too much with her serves,” Freeney said. “She has a great serve, but sometimes we get lazy with our serves. She can put that ball right where she wants to, and she just didn’t try to do too much.”