The Stanhope Elmore volleyball team cruised to its first victory of the season on Monday night.
Stanhope Elmore beat Tallassee, 3-0 (25-12, 25-7, 25-12), in a non-area matchup. The Lady Mustangs jumped out to an early lead in each set and never looked back.
The win is Stanhope’s first of the season after dropping both matches to Elmore County and Montgomery Academy last week in its opening tri-match.
“We worked a new rotation after last week’s matches and we told the girls to trust us and let us see what works,” Stanhope Elmore coach Flavia Freeney said. “We didn’t play so hot last week and we were shocked that we didn’t show up at all. We went back to the drawing board and we found a rotation to try and the girls decided to come up with a big win.”
The Mustangs used a completely balanced attack to take care of business. Four girls on the team had five kills or more, while three girls dominated serving the ball.
Rylee Williams was a big part of that with six service aces as the Mustangs totaled 17 across the three sets.
For Tallassee, Marlee Stewart stood out around the net. While the Tigers couldn’t stop every one of Stanhope Elmore’s 47 kill attempts, Stewart was able to hold the attack off with a few blocks during each set.
When she wasn’t on the front row, Stewart found a little success serving the ball and tallied a few digs as well.
“Marlee did very well tonight blocking the ball,” Tallassee coach Jill Manning said. “She’s one of my seniors and we will miss her next year. She’s one of my big blockers in the middle. She helped us up there tonight, but it wasn’t enough to pull out a win.”
Both teams now shift their focus to area play.
Stanhope Elmore hosts Wetumpka in the area opener tonight, Tuesday, August 30. Tallassee opens area play with a matchup against Elmore County on Thursday, Sept. 1.