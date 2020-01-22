Despite a third-quarter Wetumpka run, Stanhope Elmore’s girls basketball team defended its home court on the way to a 42-41 victory in Class 6A Area 5.
“We fought all the way to the end and overcame a lot of adversity late to get the win,” Mustang coach Kelvin Stokes said. “We played a lot of games early in the year where we found ourselves in these situations. The game before with Marbury, we got in foul trouble but we were able to close it out and finish it. (Against Wetumpka), a rivalry game is a tough game. We had to hit tough shots late and then get the rebounds and the defensive stops. But the girls played hard.”
In a one-point affair, free throws became key in the fourth quarter as Jayden Thomas and Kelbi Johnson sunk the necessary buckets to keep the hometown team in front.
Thomas finished the night with 16 to lead the team offensively.
The game was back and forth all the way from the word go. The squads ended the opening stanza knotted, 7-7.
In the second period, Wetumpka came out firing thanks to back-to-back baskets by Janae McCall, who finished with 11 points.
But the Mustangs battled back. Brooke Burkett drained a 3-pointer. Tamia Young, who totaled 11 points, drove the lane scoring the hoop and the following foul shot. The Mustangs added another three-pointer to push ahead 18-11.
Thomas converted the front end of a pair of free throws to put Stanhope Elmore up, 19-11.
Ja’Nya Davis broke through the stampede to score and stop the run, cutting the deficit to 19-13.
On the other end of the floor, Thomas was fouled and added two more points to the tally as Stanhope Elmore took a 25-17 lead into the intermission.
“We’ve got to continue to just play hard,” Stokes said. “With a game like this, an area game, you are going to have stretches where you are tight. I just told them to keep shooting and keep playing.”
After the break, the Mustangs offense found legs and pushed ahead 29-17.
The Indians got hot and went on a 6-0 run fueled by scores from Morgan Causey and McCall.
After a pair of late free throws, Wetumpka knotted the game at 31-31 then added a late basket to take a 33-31 lead into the final frame.
With a minute left in regulation and both teams in the double bonus, free throws became the difference.
Thomas sank a pair to put Stanhope Elmore up, 40-39 before Wetumpka answered to take the 41-40 lead.
With 18.5 left in the game, Johnson was fouled and sent to the stripe. She sank both to give the Mustangs the 42-41 lead.
“I’m proud of my 10th-grader, Johnson,” Stokes said. “That’s tough to hit those two free throws and have the game on the line like that. I’m glad my team is coming together and overcoming some of the issues early. But this right now is the right time to start coming together and to start gelling as a team.”