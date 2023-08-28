The Shades Valley offensive line is going to be thinking about Donnie Arnold for a long time.
The Stanhope Elmore senior defensive end feasted on Shades Valley this weekend and helped lead the Mustangs to a big win in first-year head coach Hunter Adams’ debut.
Arnold started his year by recording a team-high 10 tackles, two tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks. His effort helped Stanhope hold Shades Valley to only 13 points while the Mustangs scored two defensive touchdowns, and Arnold is this week’s Elmore County Player of the Week.
“Donnie has an elite burst off the ball and it’s tough on offensive tackles to match,” Adams said. “He also pursued with great effort all over the field and made tackles across the field from his alignment multiple times.”
To anyone who has seen Arnold play the last few seasons, it is no surprise that he has started his senior year this fast. Last season alone, he recorded 52 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and a county-high 7.5 sacks.
He hurried the quarterback nine times and even forced two fumbles.
“He’s an explosive guy,” Adams said. “He’s a 4.6 speed guy in the 40-yard dash and he weighs 230 pounds. He carries that to the field. He’s an experienced player and has good awareness to match offensive line movement.”
Adams, who has been Arnold’s defensive coordinator before being promoted to head coach this offseason, is expecting big things out of the defensive end this year.
According to Maxpreps, his 3.5 sacks is the most among any player in the state of Alabama with the next closest recording two sacks.
With Arnold leading the charge, the Mustangs are already off to a hot start as they avenged one of their six losses from a year ago. Now at 1-0, the Mustangs are hosting Eufaula this weekend in hopes of improving to 2-0 and earning another win that they didn’t get last year.
Eufaula beat Stanhope Elmore, 22-14, last season, but has started the season 0-1 this year after losing 63-14 to Enterprise in Week 1.
“Going forward, I expect the same kind of games from him week in and week out,” Adams said. “I think he can be among the state’s leaders in sacks.”
Arnold isn’t the only playmaker for the Mustangs on defense. Fellow defensive end Thomas Williams, who stars on the other side of the line, recorded nine tackles, 1.5 sacks and a 30-yard touchdown on a fumble recovery last week to help dominate Shades Valley.
KC Cunningham also came down from the secondary and scored a defensive touchdown after he returned another fumble 40 yards for a score.