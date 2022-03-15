Stanhope Elmore senior Meghan Best has been bowling since she was four years old, and now she will get the chance to continue her passion at the college level.
Best signed her National Letter of Intent with the Emmanuel College bowling team on Thursday afternoon. When she did, she became the first girl in Stanhope Elmore history to sign a bowling scholarship.
“It’s very special to me,” Best said of signing and being the first girl to sign in school history. “It means a lot. I get to experience college and a whole new level of bowling with girls who have been there already. I’m excited to be with those girls. To be honest, I’m very proud of myself. I’m very proud of myself. I’m very proud of the fact that the girls pushed me to become who I am today. They’re very supportive of what I want to do. Whenever I’ve always felt down, they’ve kept me upbeat.”
Emmanuel College is a private, Christian, liberal arts college in Franklin Springs, Georgia that enrolls around 900 students. When touring and visiting the college, Best loved how small the college was that was one of the biggest selling points.
A lot of the classes were smaller and the professors were very hands on, which she said is a plus for he learning style.
“I loved how small the college was,” Best said. “It’s a small campus, and I like small campuses. They were very cognitive and very open. They seemed pretty open minded and the professors seemed very kind and hands on, which is something I need. That helps me grow in the classroom.”
Emmanuel College is in NCAA Division II, and it has a successful bowling program. Best will fit in right away, as she helped lead a very successful Stanhope Elmore program to a fantastic finish in the 2022 season.
Stanhope Elmore finished state runner-up in the ASHAA Class 6A/7A bowling season this year. They finished second out of the eight 6A/7A teams that participated in the state championship, and they won the AHSAA south region championship the weekend before.
After knowing her forever and seeing how successful she’s been in the sport, Stanhope Elmore coach Bridget Wilson is not surprised to see Best sign at the next level.
“It’s super exciting just because I’ve known Meghan for so long,” Wilson said. “She’s been bowling since she’s four, and she’s following her dream. She is carrying on the sport. I’m super excited about it. I can’t wait to watch her at the collegiate level.”