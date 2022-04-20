Two of the area’s best high school basketball players are headed to the college level.
Stanhope Elmore’s Jacey Haynes and Dylon Williams each signed their respective National Letters of Intent on Wednesday afternoon.
Haynes signed her NLI with the Bishop State Community College women’s program, while Williams signed with the Southern Union State Community College men’s program.
Haynes, the 2022 Elmore County Player of the Year, has been committed to Bishop State for a few months now. The 6-foot-3 center dominated high school teams en route to averaging 16.5 points, 15.7 rebounds and 8.3 blocks per game while overcoming a shoulder injury.
The deciding factor to signing with Bishop State was coach Adria Harris. Haynes said right after she met her, she “fell in love” with the person and the coach that Harris is. She said she felt comfortable giving Harris two years of her life and her basketball career.
“This is a really important part of my life right now,” Haynes said of signing. “I honestly didn’t know if I would get to this point with how the last two years have gone with injuries. I’m grateful and blessed for this accomplishment and to have the chance to play.”
Haynes was as dominant of any player at the high school ranks as anyone in the state of Alabama. Stanhope Elmore coach Kelvin Stokes called her a walking double-double, and she could almost be described as a walking triple-double.
She recorded four triple-doubles during her senior season, all of which came with points, rebounds and blocks.
She hopes to continue that dominant play at an even higher level in Mobile the next two seasons.
“I honestly feel like I’m going to show everybody what I haven’t showed them so far,” Haynes said. “I honestly feel like I didn’t play up to my potential this year. Once I hit college, I’m going to be able to show everyone what I can do.”
Williams also had one of the best seasons of any player in the area.
The senior forward averaged 16.7 points, 12.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game during his senior campaign, earning him first-team All-Elmore county honors. He committed to Southern Union after falling in love with the campus and seeing the success the team has had the last few years.
“This was one of my goals,” Williams said of signing. “I’ve always wanted to continue my career. I can start at junior college, then go Division I, then go to the NBA hopefully. I love their basketball team and how they play. They get out and go and are a running team. I like running and passing and getting open looks. They're a really good fit for me.”
That fits his play style perfectly. The 6-foot-3 senior has the ability to get inside and dominant in the paint, and that showed with his rebounds numbers this past year. But he isn’t limited to inside the paint.
Williams was one of the best shooters in the county and the state this year, and he kept defenses honest with his abilities. The way he shoots helps the team not only at the free throw line, but also can open up opportunities for other players because someone has to guard him at all times.
He will be able to play however he wants at the next level, as he is signing as a hybrid forward and guard, mostly playing the 2 and 3 positions.
“I think my shooting will help a lot at the next level,” Williams said. “That and playing fundamental basketball. If there’s an important shot that needs to be hit, I’m the guy to go to.”