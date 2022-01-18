Stanhope Elmore senior Jace Haynes put on a performance for the ages on Saturday night.
The 6-foot center recorded a triple-double in the Lady Mustangs area loss to Wetumpka. Despite the loss, she finished with a stat line of 14 points, 21 rebounds and 13 blocks.
Haynes was dominant the entire night, completely changing the way Wetumpka was forced to play offense. She tallied up seven blocks in the first half alone as the Stanhope defense held Wetumpka to only 1-of-14 shooting in the half and led by 10 points at the half.
Wetumpka was able to come back and win in the second half, but that was due to the Lady Indians no longer driving to the basket and instead getting hot at the 3-point line.
“That’s a very special performance,” Stanhope coach Kelvin Stokes said. “I’ve been coaching for a long time and when you really start breaking it down, she’s one of the best players I’ve coached and I’ve coached a lot of good ones. Having a triple-double in high school with blocks at that caliber is very special and doesn’t happen often. She’s one of the top in the state of Alabama.”
A triple-double in high school doesn’t happen often, but Haynes has been putting up performances like Saturday’s all season long. She currently leads the state of Alabama in both blocks and rebounds, and is tied for No. 1 in the nation in blocks per game, per Maxpreps.
She is currently averaging 16 points, 17 rebounds, and 8 blocks per game. She is ranked No. 6 in the nation in rebounds per game, per Maxpreps.
“She really has just continued to put the team on her back and she is going to do anything she can to get the team where it can be,” Stokes said. “She just has a will to win and a will to compete. She understands the game with timing when it comes to blocks and rebounds. She makes it hard for me to take her off the floor.”
Behind Haynes’ historic season, the Stanhope Elmore team is out to a 14-4 record and a 1-1 record in AHSAA Class 6A, Area 5. The Lady Mustangs have beaten Benjamin Russell and lost to Wetumpka in area play, and feature rematches with both teams again this week.
Stanhope Elmore will travel to Benjamin Russell on Tuesday for its third area game of the season. Stanhope beat Ben Russell, 47-32, last week. Stanhope will then turn around and host Wetumpka on Saturday for their final area game of the regular season.
Stanhope and Wetumpka have played twice this season and split the series. Stanhope beat Wetumpka in the county tournament a week ago, and Wetumpka beat Stanhope in area play on Saturday.
For Stanhope to have a chance to host the area tournament when postseason play begins, the Mustangs must go 2-0 this week.
“We have to take care of Ben Russell on Tuesday,” Stokes said. “It’s going to be tough. They’re long and athletic and play hard. We just have to finish. Every game that we’ve actually lost, I think that finishing late in the game and staying out of the foul trouble. We have to continue to understand that it’s four quarters.”