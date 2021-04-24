The Stanhope Elmore baseball program’s season ended Friday with not so much a bang as a bone-clattering collision of two well-rounded teams.
The Mustangs dropped games one and two of its best-of-three first-round playoff series against an area champion in Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa by scores of 4-1 and 2-1, after taking a 1-0 advantage in both contests.
“That’s what playoff baseball is supposed to be, man,” Stanhope head coach DK Shuman said. “Two really competitive games, fast pace, a lot of fun. Lots of energy. I’m proud of the guys and the way they played. Just didn’t come out on the side of it that we wanted to.”
None of the four starters across the two games pitched less than six innings.
Colin Woodham tossed six innings and allowed four runs, three of them earned in game one for Stanhope while Zach Stevens tossed six innings of one-earned ball in the second.
A three-hit two-out rally put Stanhope up 1-0 in the second inning of the first contest, but an error and a one-run single gave way to a two-run double from Hillcrest batsman Clayton Smelley to put the Patriots ahead 3-1 .
Colton Walls rocketed a 400-foot home run to put the Mustangs up 1-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning in a win-or-go-home situation, but back-to-back RBI hits from Luke Williams and Braeden Brown put Hillcrest up 2-1 the following inning.
Stanhope could only produce one baserunner in the final three innings, and despite a shutout inning in relief by Cole Freeman, fell by one run.
“It was two hard-fought games,” Shuman said. “Both sides fought really hard. It was competitive the whole time. A couple big hits were the difference.”
Shuman added that tremendous defensive play added to the intensity of both competitions. With his team down 2-1 to open the bottom of the seventh inning in game two, Caleb Rohrbach stung a line drive over the head of Hillcrest’s right fielder, only for a spectacular leaping catch to be made against the fence.
While the coach said he hasn’t started thinking about the future, taking his time to enjoy what this year’s senior class accomplished, he notes that they’ve laid the groundwork for a team that won at least 10 games for the first time since 2017.
Stanhope’s final record stands at 22-11.
“The seniors have set a bar, and now it’s up to these underclassmen to rise above it,” Shuman said. “They set a standard, this where we’re at, and now they have no excuse not to work hard. Not to get out there and try to achieve more.”
What made this senior class especially special, Shuman said, is that they had the option to transfer out when the program was in shambles.
But they stuck with the team and began building something.
“Everybody has to experience it at some point, and it hurts,” Shuman said. “It hurts for me to know that I don’t get to pencil those seniors’ names into the lineup ever again. I don’t get to see them put that uniform on anymore. It does hurt. It hurts them, it hurts us. And I just couldn’t be more thankful and more proud of what they’ve been able to accomplish since I got here.”
While Elmore County’s best base thief Cody Simmons and all-around mainstay Chase Eddings are among the seniors departing for the Mustangs, many of their core players, including star sophomore pitchers Colin Woodham and Zach Stevens, will return in 2022.