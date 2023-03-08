Following one of the most successful seasons in program history, the Stanhope Elmore bowling team pulled in numerous statewide awards on Wednesday afternoon.
The Alabama High School Athletic Association bowling coaches announced their All-State teams for the first time since the sport was re-started in 2015. The teams featured the top eight girls and boys bowlers in any classification.
Along with First and Second Team overall All-State squads, coaches also selected All-State teams for classes 1A-5A and 6A-7A.
After a stellar senior season, Stanhope Elmore bowler Alyssa Ward was named the All-State Girls’ Bowler of the Year. The Mustangs’ southpaw helped lead Stanhope Elmore to a state championship appearance this season.
In the state tournament, Ward put on a show in the state semifinals to advance the Mustangs to the state championship. She collected a state-high 692 score. In three games, she rolled a 212, 234, and a 246 in the final round.
Between her three regular games and her 10 baker matches, she bowled an impressive 39 strikes and 13 spares to lead Stanhope to a third place finish in the championship.
She was joined on the First Team All-State by teammate Samantha Wilson, while Peyton Warner was named to Second Team All-State.
Head coach Bridget Wilson was named the 6A-7A Girls’ Coach of the Year after leading her squad to back-to-back state championship appearances each of the last two years.