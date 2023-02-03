Stanhope Elmore’s Shakeria Washington achieved a lifelong dream on Friday afternoon.
Washington, a senior catcher and middle infielder, signed her National Letter of Intent with the Enterprise State Community College softball program.
She is the second Mustang to sign with Enterprise State this season, joining teammate Khloe Jones.
“Honestly, it’s more exciting than anything,” Washington said of signing. “I never would have thought I would be playing college softball, so the little girl in me is screaming right now. I’m so excited and so happy to be continuing my journey with some of my friends. It’s an overall thrilling feeling and I’m very happy.”
Washington’s journey to a college scholarship didn’t come easy. After Jones was offered and committed, Washington was still left out. So Stanhope head coach Keith Jones called Enterprise State coach Clair Goodson and said he had one more player he wanted her to look at.
Goodson responded that her last scholarship spot was being held for a pitcher, but allowed Washington to come showcase her skills regardless.
Washington started the tryout in the middle infield, and Goodson said she was going to wait until the spring to see what she would do with her last scholarship. But that was before Washington got behind the plate.
After showing off her catcher skills, Goodson told Jones that he put her in a bind, because she was holding her last scholarship for a pitcher and now she wanted Washington on her team.
While she was still hesitant, she quickly changed her mind after seeing Washington hit. On eight swings, Washington tallied six hits, three of which were home runs.
Goodson offered her a full scholarship on the spot.
“At first, I was very nervous when I was there, but coach Goodson was very nice and walked me through the entire thing,” Washington said of the tryout. “Even though it’s scary, but if you just go and do what you know you can do, I promise there’s nothing to worry about. Since then, the process has been very easy and I’m excited to be out there with them.”
It’s no surprise that Washington impressed the coaches during her tryout. She has proven across her high school career that she is one of the most talented players in the county and has all the tools to be successful.
In 31 games last season as a junior, she hit .329 with six extra bases hits, three home runs, and 25 RBIs on 25 hits.
“I think my catching is really going to benefit the team, and I think my energy and my enthusiasm in helping the team will play a huge role in us having success,” Washington said.
She and teammates Jones will both be going to Enterprise State when the school year ends. Jones, who hit .355 with nine doubles last year, is a utility player and plays outfield, catcher and first base.
Both of them will be joined by Holtville’s Kennedy Bradshaw, who was there to support her future teammate. They’ve all played together in travel ball together, and they’ve known each other for years.
“Playing with my friends in college has been my dream since the sixth grade,” Washington said. “Me and Khloe have been friends since middle school, and I’ve known Kennedy my entire life. To know I’m going down there who i so close to me is very comforting.”