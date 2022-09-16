Stanhope Elmore’s offense put up plenty of fireworks Friday night but came up just short in a 46-44 shootout against Carver.
Already up by two points, Carver punched in a touchdown with just over a minute remaining, but missed the two-point conversion, setting up the potential for the Mustangs to complete a game-tying drive.
The Mustangs didn’t even need the full minute as quarterback Jacob Bryant found receiver Josiah Scott open for 20 yards to give the Mustangs a chance at converting their own two points to tie the game. But the pass fell harmlessly to the turf, cementing the win for Carver.
"The kids fought their tails off," said head coach Brian Bradford. "They did everything we asked them to do, we couldn't be more proud of them … We should’ve made a couple different plays here and there on either side of the ball, but I thought we had a good game plan, the kids executed the game plan and there’s no quit in ‘em. They fought to the very, very, very end.”
Carver started the game with a big pass play to set up a short score, giving them an early 8-0 lead.
Bryant led his team down the field quickly on the next drive, with running back Davion Thomas punching in a short touchdown run of his own, making the score 8-7.
The Mustangs had trouble slowing Carver down though, as the Wolverines connected immediately on a 70-yard pass to extend its lead to 14-7.
The Mustangs drove down the field once again, but stalled short of the end zone, instead relying on Colby Beyer kicking a field goal to close the gap to four.
Stanhope finally took the lead with eight minutes remaining in the second quarter, with Bryant connecting on a touchdown pass to Jackson Thomas to go up 17-14. But Carver again responded quickly, driving down the field and putting six more points on the board. Stanhope had a shot to even the score heading into the half, but Beyer just missed making it inside the uprights, leaving the halftime score with Carver up 20-17.
The defense found a way to make a couple of plays for the Mustangs at the start of the second half.
Keonte Zeigler anticipated the throw and picked it off, taking it to Carver’s 35 yard-line and giving Stanhope premium position as a personal foul put the Mustangs in the red zone.
After a few back-forth penalties, Stanhope failed to turn the possession into points, but pinned Carver deep in its own territory. Two plays later, defensive lineman Terry Burke picked off another Carver pass in the end zone to once again give Stanhope the lead, 24-20.
The celebration was short-lived, however, as Carver once again found a receiver breaking wide open for a 60-yard touchdown.
Disaster struck for Stanhope as they fumbled on the opening play of the next drive, giving Carver the ball at the 20 for another quick passing touchdown to bring the score to 34-24 with three minutes left in the third quarter.
Bryant responded quickly though, finding Scott again for another long passing touchdown to make the score 34-31 heading into the final quarter.
The Mustangs defense continued to struggle stopping Carver, letting up a 25-yard touchdown pass to fall behind 40-31.
Stanhope looked to be driving again, but a fumble stalled the drive at midfield, forcing a necessary stop. The defense finally found a way to hold Carver, forcing a punt from midfield.
Bryant found Scott again for a big 38-yard gain and later connected with Thomas for a short touchdown to close back within two points at 40-38.
Stanhope had Carver at 4th and inches, but an offsides penalty allowed Carver to extend their drive. Then the Mustangs pinned Carver to a 4th and 6 with more than two minutes on the clock, but again allowed a first down, giving up a touchdown on the ensuing play and setting up the final drive.
Stanhope stays at home next week to take on rival Prattville and is hoping to find a way to turn the corner after losing three games already this season by one possession or less.