From their own 20-yard-line, the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs took a hook-and-lateral down to the two-yard-line as time expired to seal a 13-14 loss to Pelham.
“It was a close game,” Coach Brian Bradford said. “We were up 7-0 at halftime and they came out and scored 14 on us in the third quarter.”
Stanhope came back with a chance to even the score after reaching the end zone once again, but the snap was bobbled on the extra point, leaving the Mustangs a point behind.
On 4th and 15, Quarterback Jacob Bryant completed a 10-yard pass to Tevin Landrum, who pitched it to Jackson Thomas in a last-ditch attempt to reach the end zone.
Thomas took off for about 65 yards, but was just kept out of the end zone by Pelham as the final seconds ticked off the clock.
“It came right down to the wire,” Bradford said. “If we had two more seconds we could have had, that we should have had, we could have kicked a field goal to win. But we didn’t get that time. It was two really good football teams and we just came up on the short side of it.”
Antonio Trone rushed for more than 100 yards in the contest while Jackson Thomas finished with more than 100 yards receiving.
The loss drops Stanhope to a 3-2 record on the season thus far.
Bradford said he is excited about where his team can go the rest of the season.
“We got a great group of guys playing hard and playing good,” Bradford said. “Pelham has got a great football team and we were in great position to win, but we didn’t finish like we should have. We’re going to make a good little run here, we’ve got a lot of football left. We’re going to keep improving every week and see where it takes us.”