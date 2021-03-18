After losing several key contributors from its 2020 team, Stanhope Elmore’s softball program has had an up and down year on the diamond.
After opening the season with three straight victories, the Mustangs dropped eight of their next nine, but most recently won a 15-14 battle with Benjamin Russell, a 9-6-1 team.
With its newer players picking up poise and a lineup that features a few hot bats, Stanhope is now looking to turn the corner and start contending with some of the top teams in the area.
“We lost a lot of players from the class of 2020,” Stanhope softball coach Virginia Barber said. “So we’re kind of in a rebuilding year. But these girls have really stepped up this year, and are playing good ball right now.”
Prior to the victory over Benjamin Russell, Stanhope gave Elmore County all it could handle, losing by a tight 3-2 margin.
Elmore County currently boasts a record of 17-5. While it still registers as a loss on the Mustangs’ record, it’s a marked improvement from their early-season results against other top teams such as Prattville and Brewbaker Tech, who beat Stanhope by scores of 12-1 and 16-4, respectively.
The important teams if the Mustangs want to advance to the regional stage of the AHSAA state playoffs are the two schools in their area, though.
“I think that’s the biggest thing. We just keep pushing forward and get better every game,” Barber said. “I’d love to beat Elmore County and teams like that, but the only ones that matter right now are Wetumpka and Benjamin Russell.”
While Stanhope’s been on a roller coaster ride in terms of team results, one mark of consistency has been junior Kelbi Johnson.
Through 41 at-bats this season she boasts a batting average of .463, best on the team by more than 10 percent.
“She’s an athlete, all-around,” Barber said. “All during quarantine and even this summer, you could always find her hitting and working on her craft. She also plays volleyball and basketball. So she’s just an athlete, and right now she’s hot. And we hope to keep it that way.”
Johnson has help in the batting order. Three other Stanhope hitters boast batting averages above .300, and another starter that is tied for the team with 12 RBIs is Shakeria Washington.
Where issues have arisen at times for the Mustangs is in the circle.
No Stanhope pitcher can claim an ERA below 6.07, and as a team it has issued 58 walks against just 37 strikeouts.
Barber said the confidence of her top two hurlers, juniors Jerrica Word and Katie Kramer, is rising, however. It could lead to better results in the future.
“Our pitchers are finally settling in,” Barber said. “They both played JV last year, so this is their first full varsity season. We’ve played so many games, I think they’re kind of settling into their own now and getting comfortable with playing varsity.”
Barber said the message to her team going forward is to keep improving each day.
“That’s our goal this year,” Barber said. “Obviously we want to win our area, and that’s another goal of ours, but just to keep getting better every game.”