Stanhope Elmore’s baseball program was in a state of disarray before DK Shuman arrived.
After a 21-win season and playoff appearance in 2017, the Mustangs went 9-26 the following year. Shuman was then brought in to right the ship.
“There wasn’t a culture,” senior second baseman Cody Simmons said April 13. “There was zero accountability. People didn’t care too much about the team itself, it was more about how you were.”
Through a program centered around accountability and a tough offseason training program, Stanhope has built a team that won 22 games in 2021 after collecting just 24 combined victories the three seasons prior.
And the team has the talent to come out victorious in many more games in the future after this season’s senior class laid the groundwork.
“It’s all the guys,” Shuman said. “They’re the ones that do all the hard work. I just asked them to do things a certain way, they’re the ones that bought in, and I knew we had a chance for something special when they took over the accountability for each other and I stopped having to get on people.”
Shuman said his first objective when he took over was ramping up the team’s offseason weight training program.
He wanted his players to become “weight room warriors.”
Sophomore pitcher Zach Stevens added seven to eight miles per hour to his fastball velocity in the offseason, in large part due to his work lifting weights.
Four different players hit at least three home runs for the Mustangs in 2021. No other team in the Elmore County area had multiple batters reach that benchmark.
The Mustangs power lift five days a week in the offseason and three days a week in season.
“That’s a big part of why the balls are jumping out of the ballpark and we’re getting these hits,” Shuman said. “Before, they were outs because they weren’t strong enough. Now that same ball is going 50 feet further. It’s not bats, it’s not anything like that, it’s not techniques that I taught them. It’s just that they’re stronger.”
Beyond the physical adjustments of a rigorous training program, mental adjustments were needed to build up Stanhope’s culture, Shuman said.
The players needed a fresh start. Somebody who didn’t know them.
One example of that is senior Caleb Sutherland, who batted cleanup and knocked in more runs than any other player for the Mustangs in 2021.
“He was a guy that [the previous coaching staff] had blinders for,” Shuman said. “They had this idea about him from when he was in the eighth grade. Me not knowing him, I saw a kid that was competing, and every time I gave him a chance in a game that he may not have gotten before he relished it.”
Shuman found the solution to the Mustangs’ culture problem in one word — transparency.
With straightforward honesty and open discussion about any issues hampering the team, Shuman said he and his players structured an environment where they were all holding each other accountable.
“There’s no secrets,” senior first baseman Chase Eddings said. “You’re not wondering how anybody feels. You’re not talking behind anybody’s back. We say it in the group, everyone knows exactly how you feel.”
Simmons and Eddings have been a large part of establishing that level of accountability. Both played all four years of their high school baseball careers with Stanhope
Simmons has dealt with injuries throughout his high school career, playing through the Mustangs’ 12-game 2020 season at what Shuman estimated to be 50 percent capacity. In 2019 a herniated disc and crushed sciatic nerve eliminated him from competition entirely.
This was one of the second baseman’s first years fully healthy.
“In October of last year, I finally went ahead and got back surgery,” Simmons said April 13. “I’m now 100 percent for my first time since freshman year.”
He became one of the most lethal high school base thiefs in Alabama, stealing 49 bags while getting caught just four times.
Speed is one thing, but averaging 1.5 stolen bags a game takes a high baseball IQ as well, Shuman said.
“He’s very good about seeing a pitcher get into a rhythm, when they come set and when they go to the plate,” Shuman said. “He’s good at picking up little keys, what the pitcher may do. When he’s gonna throw over. When he’s gonna go to the plate. And he’s good about knowing what counts to run in, and when’s a good time not to run.”
Eddings felt a lot of internal pressure in previous seasons and at times let bad play affect his body language, according to Shuman.
Through the advice of teammates and coaches, the first baseman settled into a better approach to the game. He led the Mustangs with a .480 on-base percentage in 2021 and recently signed with Coastal Alabama to play collegiately.
“I was big into thinking I had to do everything for the team, thinking I had to be ‘the guy,’” Eddings said. “Especially since Cody was hurt at the time. I really didn’t have that leader to help me through things. My role now is being that quiet guy that doesn’t really say a whole lot, try to lead by example the best I can.”
Other key contributors from the senior class included pitchers Christian Mozingo and Cole Freeman, who each posted ERAs at or below 3.00. Mozingo tossed 32.2 innings for the Mustangs while Freeman went 26.
After an 8-23 start while rebuilding in Shuman’s first season in 2019, Stanhope finished 7-5 in COVID-shortened 2020 before taking a huge step in 2021.
With its seniors guiding a younger core of talent that included the team's top two pitchers and a bevy of hitters, Stanhope jumped out to a 16-1 start before closing the year with a solid 22-10 record and a playoff appearance.
The culture is now in place.
“The seniors have set a bar, and now it’s up to these underclassmen to rise above it,” Shuman said. “They set a standard, this is where we’re at, and now they have no excuse not to work hard. Not to get out there and try to achieve more.”